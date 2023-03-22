Tomer Azarly is in his seventh season as the LA Clippers beat writer for ClutchPoints. From the Lob City era to the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era, he brings you everything you need to know about the Clippers. In his off time, Tomer likes to play basketball, video games, and draw. You can follow his Twitter for all Clippers content below:

The basketball world saw Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George suffer a scary-looking knee injury late in Tuesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is already praying for a speedy recovery.

George came down awkwardly while trying to grab a defensive rebound with about 4:38 remaining in the fourth quarter. Lu Dort fouled George, and George’s right leg appeared to hyperextend in a nasty way upon landing:

Here’s the play where Paul George suffered what appears to be a leg injury. pic.twitter.com/k0JbXyrXvn — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 22, 2023

Paul George limped off with the assistance of Clippers staff members, an arm around each as he hobbled off the court as Crypto.com Arena grew eerily silent:

Paul George limps to the locker room after taking some kind of hit on the rebound with Lu Dort. pic.twitter.com/O7BGwo5Ny0 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 22, 2023

Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who modeled his game after guys like Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, took to Twitter to wish George a speedy recovery:

Prayers for my dawg PG🙏🏽 — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) March 22, 2023

Over the last few months, George was incredibly complimentary of both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who have often been compared to him and Leonard.

“They’re obviously gifted offensively with Jayson, with Jaylen,” Paul George told ClutchPoints back in December 2022. “They got great pieces around them, so they’re gifted offensively. And with the growth and maturation of both of those two guys, I think they’re doing a great job of sharing that load, being playmakers and scorers and I think really just elevating each other.

“I think you can draw some similarities. Just to their roster and our roster as well. We’ve got a great supporting cast around myself and Kawhi as well as they do. So there is, across the board, there’s veteran leadership, they got veteran guys over there. you know, there’s, you know, you look at us from a paper standpoint, we do match up similarly. It’s great to see. I love both of their games. I hope those two guys stick together for the rest of their career. They’re special together. It’s definitely a dynamic duo and I think they just compliment each other so well.”

Paul George on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown: "I love both of their games. I hope those two guys stick together for the rest of their career. They're special together. It's definitely a dynamic duo and I think they just compliment each other so well." pic.twitter.com/ZCzh9D21Oa — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 13, 2022

Paul George is expected to undergo an MRI on Wednesday morning once some of the swelling in his knee subsides. After that, a timetable for his return will be determined.

The Clippers will host the Thunder again on Thursday night, which will more than likely be the first chance the team will have to provide any kind of update on Paul George.