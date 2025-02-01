ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Celtics will travel to the City of Brotherly Love for a showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers. It will be a battle at the Wells Fargo Center as we continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-76ers prediction and pick.

The Celtics lead the head-to-head series 270-198. Yet, the 76ers defeated the Celtics 118-114 in their only clash of the season, which took place on Christmas Day. The Celtics are 7-3 over their past 10 games against the 76ers, including 3-2 over five games at the Wells Fargo Center.

Here are the Celtics-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-76ers Odds

Boston Celtics: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -405

Philadelphia 76ers: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +320

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

TV: ESPN and NBC Sports Boston

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics are coming off a great game, as they edged out the New Orleans Pelicans, thanks to a game-winner by Jayson Tatum. Ultimately, the defending champions found a way to win despite some hiccups. It did not go that way when the Celtics last faced the 76ers, as they struggled early and could not rally to beat them. Therefore, they will attempt to find a way to get it done this time.

The Celtics trailed 30-25 after the first quarter when the teams last faced off. Then, it was a 66-58 halftime deficit. While the Celtics rallied to tie the game at the end of the third quarter, they could not sustain the momentum as they fell apart in the fourth quarter.

Tatum led the way with 32 points and 15 rebounds while shooting 11 for 20, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown added 23 points while shooting 10 for 23. Derrick White had 21 points while shooting 8 for 15. Likewise, Al Horford finished with 17 points while shooting 6 for 13. Kristaps Porzingus could dominate in this game as he gets a chance to take down the Sixers.

While the starters played well on Christmas Day, the bench did not. Unfortunately, they were mostly responsible for a team that shot 45.3 percent from the floor, including 40.8 percent from the triples. The Celtics also allowed the Sixers to shoot slightly battle. Yes, they won the board battle 51-39. But it was not enough to give them the necessary second chances to succeed. The Celtics also had just three steals and four blocked shots. Plus, the 13 turnovers did not help them, either.

The Celtics will cover the spread if they get a more well-rounded production from their bench while everyone shoots better. Then, they must defend better and protect the rim at all costs.

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The 76ers are having an awful season and find themselves four games behind the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. Of course, it does not help that Joel Embiid has missed numerous games with a left knee injury. There is a chance he won't play in this game.

When the 76ers beat the Celtics, they started fast. Tyrese Maxey played exceptionally, finishing with 33 points and 12 assists while shooting 12 for 23. Likewise, Embiid had 27 points and nine rebounds while shooting 8 for 15 from the floor, including 4 for 5 from the triples. Caleb Martin finished with 23 points while shooting 8 for 11 from the hardwood, including 7 for 9 from the three-point line. Unfortunately, he likely will not play in this game due to a hip injury. Paul George added 12 points in this game but is dealing with a finger injury. Also, the Sixers hope they get more production from Guershon Yabusele, who finished with 12 points off the bench on Christmas Day,

The Sixers shot well from the field. Moreover, they also were perfect from the free-throw line, hitting all 19 of their shots. The 76ers also lost the board battle 51-39, which gave the Celtics numerous chances to bounce back. Overall, the defense had 10 steals and five blocked shots, playing possibly one of their best games.

The 76rs will cover the spread if they can dominate the boards and prevent the Celtics from getting second chances. Then, their defense must contain Tatum and Brown.

Final Celtics-76ers Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are 19-29-1 against the spread, while the 76ers are 18-27-2 against the spread. Moreover, the Celtics are 10-13-1 against the spread on the road, while the Sixers are 8-14-1 against the spread at home. The Celtics are 3-4 against the spread when facing the Atlantic Division, while the 76ers are 3-3 against the spread when facing the Atlantic.

The 76ers got the better of the Celtics last time. However, I don't see that happening again. The Celtics will be ready to play the 76ers and avenge their loss on Christmas Day.

Final Celtics-76ers Prediction & Pick: Celtics -9.5 (-110)