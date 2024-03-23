We're back with yet another NBA betting prediction and pick for this next matchup in the Eastern Conference. The Boston Celtics will take on the Chicago Bulls as Chicago clamors for a win and the Celtics look to extend their winning streak. Check out our NBA odds series for our Celtics-Bulls prediction and pick.
The Boston Celtics are currently leading the Atlantic Division and continue to lead the Eastern Conference by a 10.5-game margin. They're the hottest team in the league right now and have won 18 of their last 20 games, including seven-straight victories heading into this game. They'll face the Detroit Pistons the night prior before heading to Chicago.
The Chicago Bulls are currently fourth in the Central Division and they're on the fringes at the nine-spot in the Eastern standings. They've been decent over the last 10, going 6-4 and taking down the Kings, Warriors, and Pacers during that stretch. They'll look for their first win over Boston on the season.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Celtics-Bulls Odds
Boston Celtics: -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -330
Chicago Bulls: +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +265
Over: 221.5 (-110)
Under: 221.5 (-110)
How to Watch Celtics vs. Bulls
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT
TV: NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports Chicago, NBA League Pass
Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Celtics were able to clinch the Atlantic Division with their win over the Milwaukee Bucks as they hold a 10.5-game lead in the East. They've been the clear frontrunners since the beginning of the season and much of these last games will be about staying healthy and honing-in game plans ahead of the playoffs. As it stands, the Celtics could be facing anyone from the Heat, 76ers, or Bulls in the first round, so they'll want to be primed and ready for the challenge of a scrappy team.
The Celtics have had success over the Bulls all season and have taken the meetings 124-97 and 129-112, respectively. Both Jaylen Brown and Derrick White have seen advantageous matchups against these Bulls and they could be in for big performances in this one. They're 23-11 on the road this season and own the last 10 meetings at 6-4 against Chicago.
Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Chicago Bulls are hanging on to a play-in spot and they're hoping they can win some important games down the stretch to improve their seeding. They've gone a solid 3-2 in their last five and showed grit during their overtime win over the Pacers and winning back-to-back against the Trail Blazers and Wizards. After losing Coby White momentarily, their lineup is healthy once again as DeMar DeRozan has really started to dial his game. He's averaging 24 PPG on 67% shooting over this stretch, so expect them to keep looking towards him for answers.
Alex Caruso has really woken up with his three-point shooting over the last few games and is shooting 60% from three over his last 10. While he typically struggles against the Celtics, his ability to hit spot-up threes over Boston will prove to be paramount in the Bulls finding an upset win. We'll see how well the Bulls can body Jayson Tatum and whether the stars of Boston will see a full workload here.
Final Celtics-Bulls Prediction & Pick
With the Atlantic Division locked up, the Boston Celtics can comfortably cruise to a one-seed for the remainder of the season. We should see Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown receive some added rest during this final stretch, so expect them to have their foot off the gas a bit in this one. The Celtics have typically handled the Bulls this season, so we could see the reserves get some extended run in the late stages of this game.
The Chicago Bulls, however, are hovering right around the edge of elimination and these last games will prove to be crucial for their seeding. They'll be working with a decent spread in this one, so expect the Bulls to play hard and make Boston earn this win on their home floor.
Ultimately, I think the Celtics pick up the win here due to their structure and depth, but I expect the Bulls to get out to a fast start and challenge the Celtics early. If the Bulls can open up and early lead, Boston may be more inclined to sit their stars and avoid risking any injuries before the playoffs. While the Celtics get the win here, we like the Chicago Bulls to cover the spread at home and make this an interesting contest.
Final Celtics-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls +7.5 (-110)