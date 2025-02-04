ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

This matchup is between the best teams in the Eastern Conference. These two teams are both red-hot and enter this matchup on winning streaks. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

Once again, the Celtics look like an NBA Finals contender this season. They have a 35-15 record, winning three straight and four of their last five games. They still have so much talent and depth added to that. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the best duo in the NBA, but what sets the Celtics apart is what they have around them. They need everyone to step up in this matchup against the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers have the best record in the NBA, at 40-9, and have won four straight entering this matchup. Their starting lineup, featuring Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, is one of the best in the league and has a lot of depth. This is a giant matchup in the East, and the Cavaliers need all hands on deck against Boston at home.

Here are the Celtics-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Cavaliers Odds

Boston Celtics: +1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +110

Cleveland Cavaliers: -1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: TNT/TruTV/Max

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics have been one of the more dominant offenses in the NBA. They are fifth in scoring at 117.3 points per game, 17th in field-goal percentage at 45.9%, and 11th in three-point percentage at 36.7%. Six different Celtics are averaging more than double digits, and Jayson Tatum is the best scorer on the team, averaging 26.9 points per game. Tatum also leads the team in assists with 5.7 per game.

Tatum makes this team go, but Jaylen Brown helps make up the best-scoring duo in the NBA, with 23.3 points per game. Tatum and Brown have so much help next to them, as highlighted by Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard. The Celtics are entirely healthy, and I think they should take advantage of the Cleveland defense, even on the road. They should score despite the Cavaliers' excellent defensive frontcourt.

The Celtics' defense has been excellent and is probably better than their offense. They are sixth in scoring defense at 108.5 points per game, fourth in field-goal percentage defense at 45.2%, and seventh in three-point defense at 35.3%.

Tatum has also been dominant down low, leading the team in rebounding with 8.9 per game. Three players average at least one block per game, and Porzingis is the block leader, averaging 1.6 per game.

Then, if you look at the on-ball defense, three Celtics average at least one steal, and Tatum and Brown are tied for the team lead in steals, averaging 1.2 per game. This Celtics defense is so versatile, and that is a vast X-factor coming into this game against the Cavaliers and their offense.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers have the second-best offense in the NBA this season, only behind the Grizzlies. They are second in scoring at 122.6 points per game, second in field-goal percentage at 50%, and first in three-point percentage at 39.6%. Six different Cavaliers are scoring more than double digits, and Donovan Mitchell is the best scorer on the team, averaging 23.7 points per game.

Darius Garland is also critical to this backcourt. He leads the team in assists with 6.9 per game and is just behind Mitchell in scoring, averaging 21.7 points per game. The Cavaliers have the best starting lineup in the NBA because Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen have been excellent up front, and Caris LeVert is a solid sixth man. The Cavaliers have the offense to score on anyone, including the Celtics, especially in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers' defense has been good, but their offense is better. They are 10th in points allowed, 111.8 points per game, ninth in field-goal defense, 45.8%, and 21st in three-point defense, 36.6%. Allen and Mobley are the two massive keys for the Cavaliers' down low and have been crucial to their success on defense as the best frontcourt in the NBA.

Allen leads the team in rebounding, at 10 per game, while Mobley leads the team in blocks, at 1.5 per game. In terms of on-ball defense, three players also average at least one steal, with Mitchell leading the steals leader with 1.4 per game. This defense has been great, and they should play well at home against the Cavaliers, even though this is an extremely tough matchup.

Final Celtics-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers have an advantage in this game because it is in Cleveland. Mitchell should dominate, and Mobley is the giant X-factor. Tatum and Brown are great and do everything, but I trust the Cavaliers the most in this matchup. They should win and cover at home.

Final Celtics-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -1.5 (-114)