The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Nuggets prediction and pick.

In a highly anticipated rematch, the Boston Celtics (26-10) travel to Ball Arena to face the Denver Nuggets (20-14) on Tuesday night. Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics, averaging 28.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 5.5 assists, while Nikola Jokić continues to dominate with 31.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, and elite playmaking. The Nuggets look to reassert their home court dominance against a Celtics squad that's been consistently strong this season. With both teams boasting MVP-caliber talents and deep, championship-tested rosters, this game promises to be a thrilling contest of offensive firepower and strategic basketball. Tip-off is set for 10:00 PM EST on TNT.

Here are the Celtics-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Nuggets Odds

Boston Celtics: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -176

Denver Nuggets: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +148

Over: 235.5 (-112)

Under: 235.5 (-108)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Nuggets

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Boston Celtics are poised to secure a victory against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, bolstered by their impressive overall performance this season. With a record of 26-10, the Celtics have shown resilience and depth, particularly through the stellar play of Jayson Tatum, who is averaging 28.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. The Celtics' offensive efficiency, ranked fourth in the league, allows them to exploit defensive weaknesses effectively. Additionally, their strong perimeter shooting (36.6% from three-point range) could challenge the Nuggets' defense, which has struggled at times against high-scoring teams.

Moreover, Boston's defensive capabilities should not be overlooked. Ranked sixth in defensive rating, they have consistently limited opponents' scoring opportunities. The Nuggets will rely heavily on Nikola Jokić, who averages 31.5 points and 13 rebounds; however, if the Celtics can contain him while forcing other players to step up, they will increase their chances of winning. The combination of Tatum's scoring prowess and Boston's defensive tenacity positions them well to outmaneuver the Nuggets in this matchup, making them favorites for the win in Denver.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets are set to secure a victory against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, and a key factor will be the outstanding performance of Nikola Jokić. The former MVP is having a stellar season, averaging 31.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 9.7 assists per game. His ability to dominate in the paint while also facilitating the offense makes him a matchup nightmare for Boston's defense. With Jokić orchestrating the play, the Nuggets can exploit any weaknesses in the Celtics' defensive schemes, especially with their home-court advantage at Ball Arena.

Additionally, the Nuggets' depth will play a crucial role in this matchup. While the Celtics boast star power in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Denver's supporting cast, including players like Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray, can step up when needed. The Nuggets have shown resilience in recent games, winning crucial matchups and building momentum. With Boston potentially struggling to contain Jokić and facing a well-rounded Denver team that thrives at home, the Nuggets are primed to emerge victorious in this clash of elite squads. Expect a high-paced game where Denver’s offensive firepower will ultimately outshine Boston’s efforts.

Final Celtics-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

As the Boston Celtics prepare to face the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday at Ball Arena, the matchup promises to be an exciting clash between two of the NBA's elite teams. The Celtics, with a strong record of 26-10, are led by Jayson Tatum, who is putting together another MVP type performance this season. They boast a well-rounded roster that includes Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis, providing both offensive firepower and defensive stability. However, Boston has shown some inconsistency recently, splitting their last ten games. Their ability to maintain focus and execute their game plan will be critical against a high-scoring Nuggets team.

On the other hand, the Nuggets (20-14) are looking to capitalize on their home-court advantage. Nikola Jokić has been a formidable force this season and can dictate the game’s pace. Denver ranks as one of the highest-scoring teams in the league but has struggled defensively, allowing 117.2 points per game. This could be a double-edged sword against a Celtics team that excels in perimeter shooting. Ultimately, if Jokić can dominate inside and if Denver's supporting cast steps up defensively, they have a strong chance of edging out Boston in what could be a tightly contested game. Expect a close finish with the Nuggets potentially getting the outright win at home but at the very least cover the spread on Tuesday night.

Final Celtics-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets +4 (-110), Over 235.5 (-112)