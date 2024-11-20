Central Michigan football head coach Jim McElwain has decided to retire amid drama surrounding Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions. The NCAA is investigating McElwain and the Chippewas after a man that looked suspiciously similar to Stalions was on their sideline during a game against Michigan State last season.

“Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain is retiring, sources told CBS Sports,” A report from CBS stated. “The 62-year-old is ending a 40-year career that included coaching stops at Colorado State and Florida before his run at Central Michigan. The Chippewas, 4-7, end the season Nov. 30 at Northern Illinois.”

