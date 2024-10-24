ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a MAC battle as Central Michigan visits Miami (OH). It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Central Michigan-Miami (OH) prediction and pick.

Central Michigan comes into the game sitting at 3-4 on the year. They opened up with a win over Central Connecticut. Still, they would struggle in the next two games, falling to FIU and Illinois on the road. After wins over Ball State and San Diego State, they would face Ohio last week. Ohio led 24-0 at the half, but Central Michigan would come back. They would make it a 24-18 game in the fourth quarter but would fall 27-25 to Ohio. Last time out, they would give up a 34-16 lead in the fourth quarter to fall to Eastern Michigan.

Meanwhile, Miami (OH) comes in at 3-4 on the year. They started the year 0-3, falling to Northwestern, Cincinnati, and Notre Dame. Since then, they have defeated UMass before falling to Toledo. They have won back-to-back games though, beating Eastern Michigan and Ohio.

Why Central Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

Central Michigan has been led by Joe Labas this year. He has completed 94 of 160 passes this year for 1,114 yards and seven touchdowns. Still, he has been sacked eight times while throwing seven interceptions this year. He did not play last week, leading to Bert Emanuel Jr. taking over. He has completed just four of six passes this year but for 99 yards and two touchdowns. He has also run for 128 yards and three touchdowns.

The top receiver this year has been Evan Boyd. Boyd has 19 receptions on the year for 281 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Chris Parker has 19 receptions for 263 yards and three touchdowns this year. Solomon Davis also has 12 receptions for 236 yards and two scores. Rounding out the top receivers is tight end Gavin Harris. He has ten receptions for 148 yards and a score. In the running game, Marion Lukes leads the way. He has 79 carries on the year for 440 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, BJ Harris has 48 carries for 287 yards and two scores. Finally, Myles Bailey has 24 carries for 171 yards and two scores.

Central Michigan is 111th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 82nd in opponent yards per game. They are 88th against the run and 62nd against the pass. While the pass defense has been solid, they have just two interceptions on the year. Aakeem Snell has one interception, which he returned for a touchdown. Meanwhile, Jordan Kwiatkowski leads the team in tackles, while having the other interceptions. Further, Dakota Cochran and Jason Williams both have 3.5 sacks on the year.

Why Miami (OH) Could Cover The Spread/Win

Brett Gabbert leads this Miami (OH) offense this year. He has completed 122 of 212 passes on the year for 1,562 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has been intercepted seven times this year though.

The top target this year has been Cade Mcdonald. McDonald has 35 receptions for 466 yards and two scores. Further, Reggie Virgil has 18 receptions for 359 yards and four scores on the year. Rounding out the top receivers is Javon Tracy. Travy has 26 receptions for 311 yards and three scores. In the running game, Keyon Mozee leads the way. He has 71 carries for 425 yards and two scores this year. Further, Jordan Brunson has 29 carries for 149 yards and a score as well.

Miami (OH) has been stout on defense this year. They are 36th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 53rd in opponent yards per game. They are 79th against the run while sitting 37th against the pass. Matt Salopek has led the way. He leads the team with 63 tackles while having two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Further, Corban Hndru has 1.5 sacks while also having two interceptions. Brian Ugqu has also been solid this year, with four sacks and a fumble recovery.

Final Central Michigan-Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick

The Central Michigan defense has given up plenty of points this year. The over has hit in five of their seven games, while they have given up 27 or more points in seven of them. Miami (OH) is averaging just 19.4 points per game this year, but the over has hit for them in three straight, as they have scored over 30 points in each of the last two. While Miami (OH) will slow down Central Michigan with their defense, there will still be plenty of points. Take the over in this one.

Final Central Michigan-Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick: Over 46.5 (-115)