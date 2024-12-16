ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4) head to the Mississippi Coliseum to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-1) Tuesday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Central Michigan-Mississippi State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Central Michigan-Mississippi State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Central Michigan-Mississippi State Odds

Central Michigan: +19.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +1600

Mississippi State: -19.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -4500

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Mississippi State

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: SEC+

Why Central Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

Central Michigan has played some decent defense this season. They have allowed more than 73 points just one time this season. On the season as a whole, the Chippewas are allowing 70.3 points per game. That number is the second-lowest in the MAC. They are also allowing the second-lowest field goal percentage, and the lowest three-point percentage. If Central Michigan can keep Mississippi State to under the scoring average for the season, they will be able to cover the spread.

The Chippewas have five players that average in the double digits. Anthony Pritchard leads the team with 13.6 points per game, and 4.9 assists. Jakobi Heady, Ugnius Jarusevicius, Kyler Vanderjagt, and Damarion Bonds are all in the double digits, as well. Central Michigan only needs two or three of these players to have a good game. If any of those five can have a good game, the Chippewas are going cover the spread.

Why Mississippi State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Mississippi State is off to a great start to their season, and they should really be ranked. Their one loss is against Butler, but they were able to win some tough games. They have beaten SMU, UNLV, and Pittsburgh, which are some decent teams. The Bulldogs are a very good team, and it would not be surprising to see them dominate in this game.

One area of the game Mississippi State dominates is on offense. They score 84.2 points per game on the season, which is sixth-best in the SEC. Along with that, the Bulldogs attempt the third-most shots per game in the conference. They play at a very fast pace, which is the reason for their ability to score a lot of points. If they can have a good offensive game, the Bulldogs will win this game by 20 or more points.

Mississippi State is led by Josh Hubbard. He scores 18.7 points per game, shoots 46.3 percent from the field, 43.2 percent from beyond the arc, and 82.9 percent from the charity stripe. He has scored in the double digits in every game this season, and over 20 points in five of those games. If Hubbard can have a good game against a mid major team, the Bulldogs will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Final Central Michigan-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

Mississippi State is one of the most underrated teams in the nation right now. They are better than people think, and could be a team to watch. On the other hand, Central Michigan is just 2-4 against division one opponents. I do not think the Chippewas are prepared for this game. I am going to take Mississippi State to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Central Michigan-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick: Central Michigan -19.5 (-120)