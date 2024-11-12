ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Central Michigan continues its season in Week 12 when they take on Toledo. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Central Michigan-Toledo prediction and pick.

In a crucial MAC showdown, the Toledo Rockets (6-3, 3-2 MAC) host the struggling Central Michigan Chippewas (3-6, 1-4 MAC) at the Glass Bowl on Tuesday night. Toledo, still in the hunt for the MAC championship, looks to build on their narrow 29-28 victory over Eastern Michigan.

The Rockets' offense, led by junior quarterback Tucker Gleason, will test Central Michigan's defense. Gleason's favorite target, senior wide receiver Jerjuan Newton, poses a significant threat with 783 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Central Michigan, riding a four-game losing streak, faces an uphill battle with quarterback uncertainty. The Chippewas' offense has sputtered recently, scoring just 20 points in their last two games.

Toledo's home-field advantage and superior offensive firepower make them heavy favorites in this MACtion matchup.

Here are the Central Michigan-Toledo College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Central Michigan-Toledo Odds

Central Michigan: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +450

Toledo: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -630

Over: 51.5 (-110)

Under: 51.5 (-110)

How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Toledo

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Central Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 3-5-1

Over/Under: 6-3

Head-to-Head: 2-8 ML / 7-3 ATS / 2-8 O/U

Despite being heavy underdogs, the Central Michigan Chippewas have a legitimate shot at upsetting the Toledo Rockets in their Week 12 MAC showdown. The Chippewas' resilience in the face of adversity, particularly their quarterback challenges, could prove to be a rallying point for the team. Jaydn Glasser, who stepped in during the Bowling Green game, showed promise with a 5-for-7 performance for 57 yards. If given the start, Glasser's fresh energy and the element of surprise could catch Toledo's defense off-guard. Additionally, Central Michigan's desperation to keep their bowl game hopes alive could fuel an inspired performance, as they need to win their remaining three games to qualify.

Toledo's recent close call against Eastern Michigan, where they narrowly escaped with a 29-28 victory, exposes vulnerabilities in their game that Central Michigan could exploit. The Rockets' inconsistent performances this season suggest they're not the dominant force they were last year. Central Michigan's defense, while struggling recently, has shown flashes of potential and could step up against a Toledo offense that has been up-and-down. If the Chippewas can control the clock with their running game, limit turnovers, and capitalize on Toledo's mistakes, they have a chance to pull off a stunning upset. In the unpredictable world of MACtion, Central Michigan's hunger for a win could be the X-factor that tilts the scales in their favor.

Why Toledo Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 4-5

Over/Under: 7-2

Head-to-Head: 8-2 ML / 7-3 ATS / 2-8 O/U

The Toledo Rockets are poised to secure a decisive victory against the struggling Central Michigan Chippewas in their Week 12 MAC showdown. Toledo's offensive firepower, led by quarterback Tucker Gleason, will be the key factor in this matchup. Gleason, who ranks first in the MAC in passing yards and second in total offense, has been a consistent force this season with 1,896 yards and 18 touchdowns through the air. The Rockets' passing attack, averaging a conference-leading 261.3 yards per game, should exploit Central Michigan's vulnerable defense, which has allowed an average of 29.1 points per game. Toledo's balanced offense, complemented by a solid running game, will keep the Chippewas' defense off-balance throughout the contest.

Defensively, Toledo has shown strength, ranking 31st nationally in yards per play allowed. This defensive prowess will be crucial against a Central Michigan offense that has been inconsistent and is potentially down to its third or fourth-string quarterback. The Chippewas' offensive struggles, evidenced by scoring just 20 total points in their last two games, play right into Toledo's hands. Additionally, the Rockets' home-field advantage at the Glass Bowl, where they've historically performed well, will provide an extra edge. With Toledo fighting to stay in the MAC championship race and Central Michigan on a four-game losing streak, the Rockets have both the motivation and the talent to secure a convincing win and cover the 14.5-point spread.

Final Central Michigan-Toledo Predictions & Pick

Despite Toledo being heavily favored, this matchup may be closer than the spread suggests. Central Michigan, while struggling this season, has shown resilience and could be motivated by their need to win out for bowl eligibility. However, Toledo's home-field advantage and superior offensive firepower, led by quarterback Tucker Gleason, give them a significant edge. The Rockets' balanced attack should exploit Central Michigan's defensive vulnerabilities, which allow 31.2 points per game. Toledo's defense, ranking 31st nationally in yards per play allowed, should contain the Chippewas' inconsistent offense. While Toledo is likely to win, covering a 14.5-point spread may be challenging. Central Michigan could keep it closer than expected covering the spread on the road in Week 12.

Final Central Michigan-Toledo Predictions & Pick: Central Michigan -14.5 (-110), Under 51.5 (-110)