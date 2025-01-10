ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Central Michigan Chippewas (6-8, 0-2 MAC) take on the Toledo Rockets (8-6, 2-0 MAC) Friday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Central Michigan-Toledo prediction and pick.

Here are the Central Michigan-Toledo College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Central Michigan-Toledo Odds

Central Michigan: +4.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +168

Toledo: -4.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 151.5 (-118)

Under: 151.5 (-104)

How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Toledo

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: CBSSN

Why Central Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

Central Michigan has a chance to put up some points Friday night. Toledo allows 77.9 points per game, which is the second-most in the MAC. Toledo also allows the third-highest field goal percentage, and sixth-highest three-point percentage in the MAC. The Rockets will allow teams to grab a lot of offensive rebounds, and take a lot of shots. Central Michigan has to hit their shots in this game. If they can do that, they will be able to get their first conference win.

The Chippewas allowed Akron to handle them pretty easily, but they held Ohio to just 57 points. Those are two of the better teams in the conference, so they were not easy games for Central Michigan. I would expect Central Michigan to have a better defensive game than they had against Akron, though. They allow the second-fewest points per game in the MAC, and the third-lowest field goal percentage. They also do a great job staying out of foul trouble. If the Chippewas can have a good defensive game, they will be able to win this game.

Why Toledo Will Cover The Spread/Win

Toledo is 2-0 in conference play this season. They have beaten both Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan. Both those games were close, but the Rockets won them with their offense. Toledo scored 76, and 90 points in those two wins. They also shot the ball well while getting to the free throw line a good amount. In fact, Toledo shoots the second-most free throws per game in the MAC. If Toledo can play well offensively, they are going to be in good shape to stay undefeated in the MAC.

Central Michigan has only two wins against division one teams this season. They have beaten four non-division one teams, which does not hold a lot of weight when it comes to facing conference opponents. The Chippewas have lost their last six games against division one opponents. In those six games, Central Michigan has allowed 80.3 points per game, and they score just 61.3. That is a 20-point differential. Central Michigan is not playing good basketball right now, and that does not seem to be changing anytime soon. Expect Toledo to have a good game on both ends of the court Friday night.

Sonny Wilson and Sam Lewis are the two players to watch. They combine to average 29.9 points per game with Wilson scoring just a bit more than Lewis. They can both nail their shots from beyond the arc, as well. One of these two players has been the leading scorer in 11 of Toledo's 14 games this season. In six of those games, the leading scorer had at least 20 points. These are two solid players, and if they can keep playing well, Toledo will have a chance to cover the spread.

Final Central Michigan-Toledo Prediction & Pick

Toledo is simply playing better basketball in conference right now. I will take the Rockets to cover the spread at home.

Final Central Michigan-Toledo Prediction & Pick: Toledo -4.5 (-118)