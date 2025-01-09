ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 101: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas continues on the main card with a fight between Cesar Almeida and Abdul Razak Alhassan in the middleweight division. Almeida was able to get back into the win column after suffering his first defeat with a unanimous decision victory at UFC 307 meanwhile, Alhassan's last fight didn't end as planned after accidental blows to the back of the head ended the fight in a No Contest. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Almeida-Alhassan prediction and pick.

Cesar Almeida (6-1) got back on track in his last fight with a dominant performance against Ihor Potieria. The former kickboxer turned MMA fighter has made some strides in his training over at Xtreme Couture and will be looking to build on his momentum when he takes on Abdul Razak Alhassan this weekend at UFC Vegas 101.

Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-6) was looking like he was finally going to get back into the win column against Cody Brundage until he accidentally landed some strikes to the back of the head where Brundage was deemed not fit to continue to where the fight ended in a No Contest. Now, Alhassan is just 1-2-0, 1 NC in his last 4 fights, and will be needing a big victory this weekend to continue his UFC career this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Here are the UFC Vegas 101 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 101 Odds: Cesar Almeida-Abdul Razak Alhassan Odds

Cesar Almeida: -250

Abdul Razak Alhassan: +205

Over 1.5 rounds: -166

Under 1.5 rounds: +130

Why Cesar Almeida Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Ihor Potieria – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 4 (4 KO/TKO)

Cesar Almeida is set to defeat Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Vegas 101 due to his knockout abilities. Almeida has showcased impressive finishing ability, including a TKO victory in his UFC debut against Dylan Budka. His kickboxing background, with 47 wins in that discipline, highlights his striking prowess and ability to control the pace of the fight. Almeida's recent unanimous decision win over Ihor Potieria demonstrates his capability to effectively manage opponents while maintaining high-level striking accuracy.

Moreover, Almeida's strategic approach will be crucial against Alhassan, who has struggled with consistency in recent bouts. Alhassan's record of 2-2-0, 1 NC indicates vulnerabilities that Almeida can exploit, particularly given Alhassan's tendency to engage in brawls. Almeida's superior footwork and defensive skills will allow him to avoid significant damage while landing effective counters. As Almeida steps into the octagon, his combination of striking and tactical awareness positions him well for a decisive victory this weekend.

Why Abdul Razak Alhassan Will Win

Last Fight: (NC) Cody Brundage

Last 5: 2-2-0, 1 NC

Finishes: 12 (12 KO/TKO)

Abdul Razak Alhassan is set to defeat Cesar Almeida at UFC Vegas 101, leveraging his explosive striking and knockout power. With a professional record of 12-6, Alhassan has secured all 12 of his wins by knockout, showcasing his ability to finish fights quickly. Known for his aggressive style, he often controls the center of the octagon, applying pressure that forces opponents into uncomfortable positions. His striking accuracy and ability to land significant strikes make him a formidable threat, as seen in his quick finishes, including the fastest head-kick knockout in UFC history.

Moreover, Alhassan's experience against high-level competition will be crucial in this matchup. Despite recent setbacks, he has faced tough opponents and demonstrated resilience in the octagon. His background in judo complements his striking, allowing him to defend against takedowns effectively while setting up powerful counterattacks. As Alhassan steps into the octagon, his combination of power and experience positions him well for a decisive victory over Almeida this weekend.

Final Cesar Almeida-Abdul Razak Alhassan Prediction & Pick

This fight could potentially steal the show this Saturday and it shows that the UFC knows that by putting them as the featured bout on the main card right before we get to the co-main and main events. It's very hard to expect this fight to see the scorecards as both are prolific strikers with one-punch knockout power. While Alhassan has the ability to knock out anyone standing in front of him, this may be the matchup he should elect to utilize his judo background which is where Almeida struggles mightily and has yet to really progress in his short MMA career.

Ultimately we should expect Alhassan to throw down early but still look to attempt to take Almeida down but it will be Almeida's footwork and technical striking that will allow him to keep his back off the cage while in the middle of the octagon, Almeida will be the one landing the harder shots until he lands something flushing rocking Alhassan and then putting him away to get his 7th victory of his career.

Final Cesar Almeida-Abdul Razak Alhassan Prediction & Pick: Cesar Almeida (-250), Under 1.5 Rounds (+130)