It is a CFL East Division clash as the Montreal Alouettes visit the Ottawa RedBlacks. It is time to continue our CFL odds series with an Alouettes-RedBlacks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Montreal enters the game on a three-game winning streak, taking out the Roughriders last week. Montreal dominated the game overall. The defense held the Roughriders to just three points in the first three quarters, and the Roughriders did not score a touchdown until the last five minutes of the game. Meanwhile, Caleb Evans scored twice on the ground, while throwing a 56-yard touchdown pass as Montreal took a 41-12 victory.

Meanwhile, the RedBlack fell to the best team in the CFL, the Toronto Argonauts. They took an early lead as Dylan Crum hit a 55-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to put the RedBlacks up ten. Chad Kelly would come back though. He and Crum traded touchdowns in the second quarter until Kelly threw a pick-six that gave Ottawa a 24-21 lead. Still, Toronto closed the half with a touchdown to take the lead. In the third quarter, Toronto would score two more times, and Ottawa could not keep up, falling 44-31.

These two have faced off in this season. It was back on June 10th, and Montreal took a 19-12 lead, and only one touchdown was scored in the game.

Here are the Alouettes-RedBlacks CFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CFL Odds: Alouettes-RedBlacks Odds

Montreal Alouettes: -2.5 (-110)

Ottawa RedBlacks: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How To Watch Alouettes vs. RedBlacks

TV: TSN/CBSSports Network

Stream: CFL+

Time: 7:00 PM PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why The Alouettes Could Cover The Spread

The last time these two teams faced, Montreal had to settle for a lot of field goals, and they need to complete drives to get this win. They are right now fourth in points per game in the league and fifth in total yards. Further, they sit seventh in the league in passing, but fourth in the league in rushing. They are led by Cody Fajardo. This year Fajardo has passed for 1,877 yards and six touchdowns. Still, he missed the game last week and is considered a game-time decision in this one. If it is not him, it will be Caleb Evans. Last week he passed just 13 times, completing eight of them for 149 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Meanwhile, he ran for 66 yards and two scores in the game.

On the ground, it is a combination of the quarterback running and William Stanback. Stanback is eighth in the CFL in rushing yards at 416 yards this year. Still, he has not scored on the ground this year. This year, the two Montreal quarterbacks have each run three in, while Jeshrun Antwi has one as well.

On the receiving end, Montreal has one of the top receivers in the CFL Austin Mack. Mack leads the CFl in receiving yards with 657 this year. He has three games over 100 yards receiving while he has scored three times. His 82.1 yards per game ranks him third in the CFL. Meanwhile, Kaion Julien-Grant sits right behind him with 81 yards per game. He has 486 yards this year but had yet to find the end zone. Still, he is expected to miss this game again, which means someone else needs to step up. Right now the third leading receiver is William Stanback, the running back, so someone needs to step up for the Alouettes.

Montreal also needs to step up on defense. They are fourth in the CFL in yards per game, while sitting fifth in rushing and fifth in passing. They do a good job of limiting points though, sitting second in the CFL in points allowed this year. Kabion Ento will be looking to step up in this game. He has two interceptions on the season, but that is second on the team behind Caleb Evans who has three, but he has been out as of late.

Why The RedBlacks Could Cover The Spread

The RedBlacks have often struggled on offense this year. They are the eighth in the CFL in yards per game, while also last in passing yards per game. That has led them to fifth in points per game, but they lead the CFL in rushing yards per game. A big reason for that is Dustin Crum. Crum is the top rusher on this team while making five starts this year. He has 409 yards on the ground this year, which places him in the top ten in the league and most among quarterbacks. He has also scored three times onthe ground this year. Meanwhile, he is seventh in the CFL in passing yards at 1,291 yards. He also has five touchdowns and four interceptions this year.

On the receiving end, the RedBlacks do not have a lot. Justin Hardy leads the team in receiving yards this year with 482 yards. He has 46 receptions and has scored twice this year. Still, he does not have a 100-yard game and is 13th in the league in receiving yards. Right behind him is Jaelon Acklin. Acklin has 478 yards this year with one touchdown. He also does have a 100-yard game to his credit and is 14th in the league in receiving yards.

The defense will also need to step up in this one. The RedBlacks have the eighth-best defense in terms of yards per game while having the fifth-best in terms of scoring defense. Bryce Carter leads the team in sacks this year with five. That places him tied for eighth in the league. The RedBlacks also have two other players with over three sacks this year. They will need to get to the quarterback in this game to have a chance. They also need to force some turnovers. Brandin Dandridge leads the team with four interceptions this year. that places him in a tie for second in the CFL, while he has also scored twice this year.

Final Alouettes-RedBlacks Prediction & Pick

This was a low-scoring game the last time they faced, and both offenses rely on a quarterback that can move the ball with their feet. That does help the RedBlacks some, as they have a quality running defense. Still, the Alouettes are the better passing team inthis one. This will be a low-scoring game with both offenses struggling. The Alouettes get a close win though.

Final Alouettes-RedBlacks Prediction & Pick: Alouettes -2.5 (-110 )and Under 47.5 (-110)