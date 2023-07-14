It is an East meets West match-up as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers face the Ottawa RedBlacks. It is now time to continue our CFL odds series with Blue Bombers – RedBlacks prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Blue Bombers enter the game at 4-1 on the season. Last week the Blue Bombers took their fourth win of the season. They were down to Calgary early in the game, falling 10-0 before scoring a single to end the first quarter. After Calgary got a single back in the early second quarter, Winnipeg scored 23 straight points and shut out Calgary in the second half to get the win.

Meanwhile, Ottawa fell to Hamilton last week to take their second straight loss. Hamilton hit three field goals to open the game and take an early lead but made a comeback. Ottawa hit a field goal, and Dustin Crum ran it in from 15 yards before the end of the half to take a one-point lead. Crum would end up running for 91 yards on the day and a score in the game but did throw two interceptions in the losing effort. In the second half, Ottawa would allow 12 straight points to end the game, and they would fall by eight.

Here are the Blue Bombers-Redblacks CFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CFL Odds: Blue Bombers-RedBlacks Odds

Winnipeg Blue Bombers: -9.5 (-115)

Ottawa RedBlacks: +9.5 (-105)

Over: 44.5 (-115)

Under: 44.5 (-105)

How To Watch Blue Bombers vs. RedBlacks

TV: TSN

Stream: CFL+

Time: 4:00 PM PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

Why The Blue Bombers Could Cover The Spread

Winnipeg, they are led by a balanced team that is good on both sides of the ball. They are fourth in the CFL in yards per game, while sitting second in the league in rushing yards per game. The Blue Bombers are fifth in the league in passing while sitting third in points per game. For the Blue Bombers to get a win, it all starts with getting a solid lead. That begins with Zach Collaros.

Collaros is passing at 68.1 percent on the year and is averaging nine yards per attempt this year. With 1,246 passing yards on the season and nine touchdowns, Collaros is going a great job getting the team a nice lead. He has also limited turnovers and sacks this year. He has been intercepted just two times on the season while being sacked just 13 times this year.

To help Callaros get the lead, it is the combination of Dalton Schoen, Nic Demski, and Drew Wolitarsky. Schoen leads the team in receptions and yards this year. He has 23 receptions on the year for 365 yards and two touchdowns on the year. Demski has 19 receptions for 241 yards on the year and had also scored once this year. Wolitarsky has 17 receptions for 209 yards and leads the team with three touchdowns. All three of them have receptions over 30 yards this year and are three of six guys who have that long of receptions.

Once the Blue Bombers get the lead, the game goes over to Brady Oliveria. Oliveria leads the team in rushing this year. He has 77 attempts for 400 yards on the season. Oliveria has only scored once but eats up yardage at the ends of games. He averaged 5.19 yards per carry and leads the team in first-down conversions this year.

Furthermore, the defense for the Blue Bombers has been solid this year. They rank second in yards per game this year and have created nine turnovers this year. They sit fourth in points against this year, but many of those points are late in games that have already been decided.

Why The RedBlacks Could Cover The Spread

The RedBlacks will be starting their fourth quarterback of the season in this one. Nick Arbuckle started the first two games of the year. Then Tyrie Adams got a start on June 30th before being injured. Jeremiah Masoli got the next start but also left the game with an injury. That led to Dustin Crum taking over. Crum, a former Kent State standout, came in and went 14-21 for 149 yards and two interceptions. He did run well in the game, rushing six times for 91 yards and a score in the losing effort.

If the RedBlack is going to get the win in this one, Crum has to improve on the league's worst passing offense. The RedBlack is passing for just 175.5 yards per game, which is last in the CFL. They also sit eighth in the CFL in total yards per game, and points per game this year. Justin Hardy has shown some flashes of being a reliable wideout. He has been targeted 34 times this year, leading to 20 receptions and 160 yards. He has yet to find the endzone on the season though. Only Marco Dubois, who has just two receptions on the year, has scored a touchdown. It was the longest passing play of the year, as Dubois went 54 yards, 53 after the catch, for the score.

The strength of the offense has been running the ball. De'Monte Tuggle leads the way with 176 yards on the ground and a score this year. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry on the season. He will form a nice combination in the backfield with Dustin Crum, who is second on the team with 98 yards on the year.

The defense will also need to step up in this one. The RedBlacks have the third-best defense in terms of yards per game while having the second-best in terms of scoring defense. They do a solid job of getting to the quarterback, sacking quarterbacks 14 times for 104 yards. They also have five interceptions and three fumble recoveries on the season.

Final Blue Bombers-RedBlacks Prediction & Pick

This game is a mismatch. While the RedBlacks have a solid defense, they do not have enough offense to keep up in this one. The Blue Bombers will find ways to score. If the Blue Bombers get a lead, they can milk it away with the running game. With a focus on the running game for both sides, expect a lower-scoring game. Unless there is a big play, take the under. Also, pick the Blue Bombers over the RedBlacks in this one.

Final Blue Bombers-RedBlacks Prediction & Pick: Blue Bombers -9.5 (-115) and under 44.5 (-105)