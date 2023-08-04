It is an East meets West clash as the Ottawa RedBlacks face off with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It is time to continue our CFL odds series with a RedBlacks – Roughriders prediction, pick, and how to watch.

For the RedBlacks, it was a loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week. The game did not have a lot of excitement for the RedBlacks. They struggled to sustain drives and had to settle for field goals regularly. Dustin Crum was held in check, passing for just 158 yards and an interception while being sacked seven times. Meanwhile, he was also the team's leading rusher, as he ran 13 times for 82 yards, but did not find the end zone that way either. The star of the show was Leiws Ward, who went 4-4 on field goals in the game, including two of them over 50 yards.

Meanwhile, the Roughriders fell to the undefeated Toronto Argonauts. The Roughriders fell 21-o at half, and could not get much going. After two field goals in the second half, they started up a nice drive until Mason Fine was picked off and Toronto returned it for a touchdown. Fine was benched in the game for Jacob Dolegala, who did lead the Roughriders to their only touchdown of the day. Still, Saskatchewan will be going back to Fine in this one, giving him his third start of the year.

Here are the RedBlacks-Roughriders CFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CFL Odds: RedBlacks-Roughridgers Odds

Ottawa RedBlacks: -1.5 (-105)

Saskatchewan Roughriders: +1.5 (-115)

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

How To Watch RedBlacks vs. Roughriders

TV: TSN/ CBS SportsNetwork

Stream: CFL+/ESPN+

Time: 7:00 PM PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why The RedBlacks Could Cover The Spread

The Ottawa offense ranks eighth in the CFL in yards per game, ninth in passing, and sixth in points per game. Still, they are the number one rushing unit in terms of yards per game this year. It is all because of Dustin Crum. The entire offense revolves around Crum. On the season he has 825 yards passing with two touchdowns and four interceptions. That is not the major part of his game though. This year, Crum has appeared in just five games, while starting just three of them. In that time he has run for 346 yards and three touchdowns. That places him sixth in the CFL in rushing yards, fourth in rushing yards per game, and tied for third in touchdowns.

De'Montre Tuggle and Devonte Williams are the next leading rushers. Tuggle did not get a rush in his last game out and has 176 yards this year in four games in which he saw a carry. Williams has 182 yards on 37 carries this year, but he has yet to find the endzone. With Crum's running ability, having someone in the backfield to help out would be huge for the RedBlacks.

On the receiving end, the RedBlacks do not have a lot. Justin Hardy leads the team in receiving yards this year with 399. He has 37 receptions and has scored once this year. Still, he does not have a 100-yard game and is 11th in the league in receiving yards. Behind him is the combination of Nathaniel Behar and Jaelon Acklin. Both of them have over 200 yards receiving on the year. Behar has done it on 31 catches, leading to a score and 259 yards. Acklin has done it with 23 receptions for 265 yards but had not found the endzone.

The defense will also need to step up in this one. The RedBlacks have the sixth-best defense in terms of yards per game while having the fifth-best in terms of scoring defense. They are going to need to be able to get to the quarterback in this game. Bryce Carter is the leader on the team in that regard, with five sacks on the season. Meanwhile, Brandin Dandridge leads the team with four interceptions, which is good for second in the CFL. He has brought two of those back for touchdowns, the most in the league.

Why The Roughriders Could Cover The Spread

The Roughriders come into the game with a solid offense. They are fourth this year in yards per game while sitting sixth in rushing yards per game but second in passing yards. The issue is, they too often settle for field goals. This has led to them being eighth in the CFL in points per game this year. The offense has been led all year by Trevor Harris, who has 1,274 yards passing on the year, which is still good for sixth in the CFL, even though he has missed the last two games. He is still out in this one, so it will be Mason Fine getting a third straight start. Fine was pulled from the game last week after throwing for 302 yards with two interceptions and five sacks.

The Roughriders have a trio of receivers that can do some damage. Tevin Jones leads the way. He has 548 yards on the year with 37 receptions. The yardage places him second in the CFL this year, but he has scored just two times. Still, he has two games over 100 yards receiving. Shawn Bane is leading the pack with 41 receptions for 527 yards. He has been solid after the catch as well this year. He has 207 yards after the catch to lead the team. Banes also has two 100-yard receiving games and is third in yards in the CFL. Meanwhile, Samuel Emiulus leads the team in touchdown receptions. He has 24 catches on the year for 379 yards and three scores. He has not eclipsed 100 yards in a game yet but has been a solid third option for the squad.

On the ground, it has been Jamal Morrow leading the way. He currently sits fourth in the CFL in rushing with 374 yards this year. He does have a 100-yard game, but he has yet to find the end zone this year. Only backup quarterback Shea Patterson has found the endzone on the ground this year, as he had done it twice.

The defense needs to keep improving for them to get a win. They are third in yards per game, fourth in passing yards per game, fourth in rushing yards per game, and sixth in points per game. On defense, Nick Marshall leads the way for them. He has three interceptions on the year, which is good for fourth in the CFL. Meanwhile, Pete Robertson leads the team in sacks with four, which ins good for ninth in the league.

Final RedBlacks-Roughriders Prediction & Pick

The RedBlacks are almost entirely reliant on Dylan Crum. If he has a solid game, they can win. If not, they have no shot. The Roughriders have the better receiving tandem in this one, and also the better defense. They should be able to hold Crum in check and get the win.

Final RedBlacks-Roughriders Prediction & Pick: Roughriders +1.5 (-115)