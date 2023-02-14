After making the draw for competition fixtures last November, the Champions League is back as the knock-out phase of Europe’s premier football competition begins. German club Borussia Dortmund will face English squad Chelsea at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany. Join us as we continue our Champions League odds series, where we make our Dortmund-Chelsea prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

BVB will attempt to make a deep run in this Champions League campaign. The Black and Yellows managed to survive a tight Group G, qualifying together with Manchester City while denying Sevilla and Copenhagen of their chances to hoist the Champions League trophy.

Chelsea has endured a miserable run in all English competitions, with mediocre standings in the Prem while also being eliminated in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup. The Blues topped Group E over great competitors in AC Milan, Red Bull Salzburg, and Dinamo Zagreb.

Here are the Dortmund-Chelsea soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Dortmund-Chelsea Odds

Borussia Dortmund: +135

Chelsea Football Club: +200

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: -112

Under 2.5 Goals: -108

How to Watch PSG vs. Bayern

TV: CBS, DAZN, SiriusXM FC, TUDN USA, Univision, UniMás

Stream: fuboTV, Paramount+, TUDN App, Univision NOW, ViX, Vix+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV(click for a free trial)*

Why Dortmund Can Beat Chelsea

Dortmund is still making waves in Germany’s Bundesliga, ranking third with 40 points across 20 games. They sit three points behind Bayern Munich and two points behind Union Berlin. Including friendly games, Borussia has now eight wins in a row. Their last taste of official loss was way back in November before the World Cup break, which was a 4-2 defeat against fellow namesakes Borussia Monchengladbach. Edin Terzic’s side will look for a chance to lift the Champions League trophy with a hot streak in tow. Dortmund won all five fixtures in the Bundesliga this year and is still in contention for the DFB Pokal after running through 1860 Munchen, Hannover, and Bochum.

In this tournament, Dortmund scored 10 goals, eight coming from assists but also conceded five. In six games, BVB averages 11.7 total shots, 3.2 corners, and 45.7% ball possession rate. The team did get to the knockout stages in the Champions League after finishing ahead of Sevilla and Copenhagen in Group G, with Manchester City finishing at the top of the group. Dortmund tallied nine points from two wins, three draws, and one loss.

Unlike this fixture’s opponents, Dortmund didn’t do a lot of business in the January transfer window and the team is largely unchanged. The only player to leave the club was Thorgan Hazard, who went on loan to the Dutch club PSV. On the other hand, Borussia bought 16-year-old winger Julien Duranville from Anderlecht and Julian Ryerson from Union Berlin.

However, Borussia will have to play out their luck as Youssoufa Moukoko, Marius Wolf, Abdoulaye Kamara, and Mateu Morey are unavailable to play. Dortmund will have to rely on the offensive productions of Sebastian Haller, Anthony Modeste, Jude Bellingham, and Karim Adeyemi.

Why Chelsea Can Beat Dortmund

Chelsea has struggled for much of the season in the Premier League, but they were at least very good in the Champions League. The Blues finished the group stages as the top team in Group E, ahead of AC Milan, Salzburg, and Dinamo Zagreb. The London-based club is still finding its rhythm in the Graham Potter regime, which has just registered nine wins, seven draws, and seven losses in official competitions. However, the Blues are riding a four-game unbeaten run – one win and three draws – which is just their second-longest run under the former Brighton boss

Despite showing some solidity, Chelsea is yet to find some aspects of the game for it to stand out. Managerial and player changes from the club have been a significant factor in why Chelsea is in the middle ranks of the Prem, while Brighton, Brentford, Fulham, and Newcastle have overtaken the third-seeded team last year.

What Chelsea can boast is an array of talents acquired in the January transfer window. Chelsea made the headlines by signing Mykhailo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez, and Noni Madueke. Not to mention, they also have Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, and Malo Gusto. Only Jorginho was the key departure for the club, which is now affiliated with London rivals.

Chelsea is yet to snatch a win in February, and there is no better time than now. New signings might bolster the squad on paper but the true results will show in the field. The Blues should work on improving 15.7 shots, 4.5 corners, 7.7 dribbles, and 65% ball possession rate per game in the Champions League, especially since they have new acquisitions.

Final Dortmund-Chelsea Prediction & Pick

Young talents will make their name heard in this fixture, especially as this match involves two bright squads in Europe. Chelsea is still tweaking and tinkering with things on the pitch, but Dortmund has been a much more consistent team who has yet to show signs of slowing down. Back the home team in this match.

Final Dortmund-Chelsea Prediction & Pick: Borussia Dortmund (+135)