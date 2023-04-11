The Blues and the Bavarians head for a Champions League clash in the Etihad! It’s time to check our Champions League odds series, starring our Man City-Bayern prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Manchester City has been unbeaten for 12 straight games since their 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspurs. The Blues rolled easily in the knockout round, scoring 8-1 n aggregate against RB Leipzig.

Der FCB is still grasping the reins as new manager Thomas Tuchel handles the team. Bayern Munchen folded in the DFB Pokal, losing the single-leg quarterfinal match to Freiburg but they responded with a 0-1 win against the Breisgau Brazilians in the Bundesliga.

Here are the Man City-Bayern soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Man City-Bayern Odds

Manchester City: -140

Bayern Munich: +360

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 Goals: -156

Under 2.5 Goals: +128

How to Watch Man City vs. Bayern

TV: SiriusXM FC, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW

Stream: Amazon Prime, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Man City Can Beat Bayern

After settling for a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Round of 16 matchups against RB Leipzig, the Citizens dominated the second meeting at home. Man City cruised to a 7-0 victory in that contest, with Erling Haaland erupting for five goals. The 22-year-old Norwegian striker joined Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano as the only players ever to convert five times in a Champions League match. Aside from the UCL, Man City remains in contention for the Premier League and FA Cup trophies.

Haaland, who leads the English Premier League with 30 goals, also is the top scorer in the UCL with 10 goals. Winger Riyad Mahrez is a distant second in scoring on the Citizens with three goals, one of which came against RB Leipzig in the first leg. Argentinian forward Julian Alvarez is the only other player on the club with multiple goals in the competition, while midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan converted in the 7-0 rout to get in the scoring column.

Manchester City remains the top favorite to win the UEFA Champions League. Pep Guardiola’s squad has produced 22 goals, 12 coming from assists in eight games in the Champions League, while conceding only three goals. Man City has been electric in the European tourney, making 18.0 total shots, 7.8 shots on target, and 6.5 corner kicks per game while retaining the ball for 65.8% of the ball game. The Blues have also kept five clean sheets while averaging 12.2 tackles, 6.5 interceptions, and 6.0 clearances.

Man City have a deep squad that allows for strong rotation but they will go full strength for this game without a shadow of a doubt. However, two notable players have question marks against them. Firstly, Phil Foden looks set to miss out whilst a late decision is due on Erling Haaland. Given he was rested against Liverpool at the weekend, we expect to see him start here.

Why Bayern Can Beat Man City

Bayern Munich is currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings but has not been at its best so far this season. The Bavarians edged SC Freiburg to an important 1-0 victory over the weekend to avenge their loss in the DFB Pokal. Bayern Munchen will surely look to take it up a notch in a very difficult match this week.

Bayern easily cruised over Paris Saint-Germain in the knockout round, keeping clean sheets on both legs while scoring three goals on aggregate. Forward Sadio Mane has recorded three goals during Champions League play, while defender Joao Cancelo leads all players in the competition with five assists, although the 28-year-old notched four of them with Man City before joining Bayern on loan at the end of January. Bayern has been stellar defensively during the competition, allowing a total of two goals — both in a group-stage victory against Viktoria Plzen — over their eight contests.

Bayern’s UCL stats have been astronomical as well. They have scored 21 goals, 18 of which came from assists, putting their average to 2.6 goals per game at a 15% conversion rate. Stern des Südens has been tallying 17.1 total shots, 8.0 shots on target, and 11.4 successful dribbles per match, as well as 20.5 tackles, 12.4 interceptions, and 12.6 clearances per match.

Bayern Munich will be without one of their top scorers as forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is sidelined with a knee injury. The 34-year-old scored his fourth goal of the competition in Bayern’s 2-0 victory against PSG in the second leg of their Round of 16 knockout ties, tying him with Leroy Sane for the team lead. A 27-year-old winger, Sane is looking to break out of a slump during which he has converted just once in 12 matches across all competitions. Lucas Hernandez, Manuel Neuer, and Mathys Tel are also out for the German club.

The Star of the South has been six time-winners of the Champions League, its latest being won in the 2019-2020 season. Bayern hopes to bank on its 8-3-3 record on away games at the Bundesliga and carry the same intensity as they visit England. Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, and Joshua Kimmich will likely take starting roles of FCB, while Alphonso Davies and Josip Stanisic will take wingback duties.

Final Man City-Bayern Prediction & Pick

Bayern has been on and off in the past few fixtures. Tuchel’s recent appointment to the team might see the team struggle to display his playstyle on the pitch, and such is a tough task to implement especially against a blossoming Manchester City squad. A lot of goals will definitely be seen here but Man City takes the win on home turf.

Final Man City-Bayern Prediction & Pick: Man City (-140), Over 2.5 goals (-156)