Round 38 of the EFL Championship features two teams in the op of the ladder! It’s time to check our Championship odds series, starring our Blackburn-Burnley prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

A run of three defeats and four draws currently stains the record of the former Premier League Champions. Blackburn is hoping to end their miserable run, which features a 1-1 draw with Preston last timeout.

The current Championship leaders have relaxed after picking a secured spot for promotion to the Premier League next season. The Clarets are currently winless in their last three games, including 1-2 loss to Queens Park Rangers in Turf Moor.

Here are the Blackburn-Burnley soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Championship Odds: Blackburn-Burnley Odds

Blackburn Rovers: +260

Burnley: +105

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: +110

Under 2.5 Goals: -134

How to Watch Blackburn vs. Burnley

TV: N/A

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Blackburn Can Beat Burnley

Blackburn Rovers failed to arrest their slump as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Preston North End on Saturday. The Rovers have now gone seven consecutive games without a win, claiming four draws and losing three, including a 3-2 loss against Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on March 19.

With 65 points from 43 games, Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side is currently eighth in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Millwall and Sunderland. Blackburn Rovers have the mathematical chance to earn a chance to qualify for the Premier League but it is an extremely long shot. With four back-to-back draws and a loss, it is more likely that the Riversiders will spend the 2023/24 season in the Championship as well. Blackburn can go fifth if winning this game but just a point will take them into sixth place with two games remaining. They would be in the top six now but a run of four successive draws might hurt their chances of getting to the top six. One problem they do have is their goal difference which at -2 is considerably inferior to the sides above them.

Rovers have now gone six league games without a win but the home form has only seen a loss to Norwich in the last nine Championship games. The goals are not flowing through and eight of their last ten home league fixtures have seen under 2.5 goals scored. The Blackburnians will have to hope that their 13-3-5 home record goes well against the league toppers.

Since they left the Premier League (more than a decade ago), Blackburn has never been close to returning to the elite tier of island football. What’s more, they were relegated from the Championship in 2017-2018 but made an express comeback. Last season, they narrowly missed a place in the playoffs, but this year they will do everything in their power to achieve that goal.

Blackburn will host Burnley without the services of the long-injured Samuel Barnes, Clinton Mola, John Buckley, and center-forward Jack Vale, while the Spaniard Daniel Ayala remains in doubt. Danish strategist Jon Dahl Tomasson is likely to make some changes in the starting line-up, considering that his team has not known a victory for a long time. Chilean Ben Brereton Diaz should start.

Why Burnley Can Beat Blackburn

The Clarets suffered their first home defeat of the season last time out against QPR and head into the midweek clash looking to bounce back. Vincent Kompany’s men, who have already confirmed their return to the Premier League, are currently facing a potential points deduction as they are under investigation by the EFL for alleged match-fixing.

The Clarets, however, hold a 10-point lead at the top of the table, having picked up 92 points from their 43 games so far. While complacency is understandable, given their healthy lead at the top of the table, Burnley will be looking to quickly return to winning ways and restore some pride after their loss to QPR. Burnley’s 11-8-2 record on the road remains the best tally in the Championship, which means that they remain threats even in unfamiliar territory.

Just one more win will give the Clarets the Championship title and that might not even be needed if second-placed Sheffield United drops points in their final four games. Burnley is back in the Premier League though and since that was confirmed, they have only earned five points from four games. None of the last three have been won and they have all been against struggling sides.

Meanwhile, coach Vincent Kompany will not be able to count on just two players ahead of the trip to Blackburn. Centre-back Hjalmar Ekdal and right-winger Nathan Tella are injured and their return is unknown.

Burnley secured the title and promotion to the elite rank of English football, which means that the coach will make some changes in the starting XI and give a chance to players with less minute time. Nathan Tella, Manuel Benson, and Jay Rodriguez have combined for 35 of Burnley’s 81 goals, and Benson and Rodriguez should find some chances to add to their tallies if they make an appearance in this game. 19 different Clarets have smashed at least one goal for Burnley, while they have only conceded 34 goals this season.

Final Blackburn-Burnley Prediction & Pick

Blackburn will be scrapping to get points to get to the promotion playoffs. Burnley might relax once again in this match, but the difference in the final third goes to show that Burnley is much more dominant than the hosts.

Final Blackburn-Burnley Prediction & Pick: Burnley (+105), Over 2.5 goals (+110)