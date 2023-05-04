Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United meet in the EFL Championship! Catch the Championship odds series here, featuring our Huddersfield Town-Sheffield United prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Huddersfield currently enjoys a two-game unbeaten run. They won 1-2 in their travel to Cardiff City last timeout. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Sunderland. The Terriers only got two losses in the last 10 games.

Sheffield is also enjoying a good season in the Championship and is guaranteed a promotion to the Premier League. Minus their defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals, the Blades are on a four-game winning run and will try to end the last two games on a good note.

Here are the Huddersfield Town-Sheffield United soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Championship Odds: Huddersfield Town-Sheffield United Odds

Huddersfield Town: +210

Sheffield United: +150

Draw: +195

Over 2.5 Goals: +126

Under 2.5 Goals: -154

How to Watch Huddersfield Town vs. Sheffield United

TV: Sky Go Extra, Sky Sports Red Button

Stream: ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Huddersfield Town Can Beat Sheffield United

Huddersfield is currently one spot and three points up the relegation zone. A run of four wins and four draws in their last 10 games have pushed the Terriers ahead of League One-bound Reading, Blackpool, and Wigan.

Neil Warnock’s side is unbeaten in two straight games and is undefeated in the last four home games. With 47 points from 44 games, Huddersfield is 21st in the Championship, two points behind Rotherham and Cardiff City, which they beat last timeout. In that game, Joseph Hungbo’s goal and Jack Simpson’s own goal secured the win for the blue and white outfit.

Huddersfield is in better form at the moment compared to their performance midway through the season. After enduring an eight-game winless run, halted by a win over Birmingham, then a five-game stretch of no wins, Huddersfield woke up and got three straight wins. They now just have two losses in the last 10 fixtures and they are looking to take another home victory. The Terriers have a 7-6-8 record on home ground, fielding 23 goals in the process. Jack Rudoni leads the team with five assists while Matthew Pearson and Jordan Rhodes lead with five goals. Daniel Ward has eight goal involvements for the club.

Huddersfield went into form just at the right time. After all, the bottom three teams can still catch up if Huddersfield slips in this game, so they are still far from being safe. Still, these recent results allow their fans to feel optimistic about their chances.

When it comes to team news, Huddersfield is currently dealing with many injuries. Anthony Knockeart, Duane Holmes, Oliver Turton, Tino ANjorin, and Yuta Nakayama are absent for the squad.

Why Sheffield United Can Beat Huddersfield Town

Sheffield is now back to the Premier League after securing automatic promotion as the second-placers for this EFL Championship season. Paul Heckingbottom’s men are on a run of four wins in the Championship. The Blades have two losses in the last 10 official games, and four losses in the last 15.

With 88 points from 44 games, Sheffield is second in the league table, with a nine-point cushion over third-placed Luton Town. While Sheffield will look to make it five wins on the trot, they face a resurgent Huddersfield squad that remains unbeaten in their last four home games. The Blades have an 11-4-6 record on the road though, scoring 24 goals on their travels.

The visitors are eager to maintain a good record until the end of the season. However, with a guaranteed spot to promotion and two games left in the season, they might slow things down and play for a draw to avoid bad stains on their record. Nonetheless, the Blades will be happy to at least snatch a draw in this game.

This match comes too early for Jack O’Connell, with Enda Stevens and Rhian Brewster missing out with injuries as well. Oliver Norwood is widely expected to start this time out. Iliman Ndiaye has seven assists and 14 goals to lead the team while Oliver McBurnie has 14 goal contributions.

Final Huddersfield Town-Sheffield United Prediction & Pick

This will be a mere formality for the Blades in their travel to John Smith’s Stadium. A resurgent Huddersfield team will be pushing for a win at home to gain a buffer in the relegation zone, but the Blades’ good run will see them settle for a draw since their game against Rotherham. Lots of goals are expected and both teams will share the spoils.

Final Huddersfield Town-Sheffield United Prediction & Pick: Draw (+195), Over 2.5 goals (+126)