Kamaru Usman , the Nigerian Nightmare, found himself in a nightmare of his own following a leg kick in the closing round against Leon Edwards in UFC 278.

The blow rendered Usman motionless on the ground which immediately led to UFC referee Herb Dean calling the fight. It certainly came as a shock to everyone given that the then-reigning UFC welterweight champion looked to be cruising to another easy title defense after dominating for most of the rounds. Even the broadcasters were virtually calling the match as a Kamaru Usman win just seconds before Edwards landed his blow heard around the world.

UFC 278 broadcast team writing off Leon Edwards fight vs Kamaru Usman as a "moral victory" Then Leon Edwards knocks out the champ 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/pv6UX9tPfD — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) August 21, 2022

Kamaru Usman took to Twitter to address his loss. He kept it real, admitting that even all-world champions mess up at times.

Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!! 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 #NGHTMR — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 21, 2022

The loss certainly came as a shock to the rest of the sports world, with athletes and fans alike reacting with disbelief at the end results. Conor McGregor by himself had his own stream of reactions at Usman’s expense.

While Leon Edwards looked to be heading towards a loss via decision, he was far from a pushover particularly early in the contest. Edwards scored the first ever takedown against Usman in his 22-fight career and clearly stayed on his toes throughout the match waiting for the right time to strike again.

Edwards and Usman had faced off almost seven years prior with the latter gaining the edge via unanimous decision in what became a 19 fight win streak for the Nigerian. Just like he did during the fight itself at UFC 278, Edwards bided his time and waited for the chance to make the winning strike.