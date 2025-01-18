The Los Angeles Chargers kicked off the 2024 season with great expectations. They flaunted one of the most explosive offenses in the league and a defense brimming with untapped potential. Fans and analysts alike believed this could finally be the year the Chargers made a deep playoff push. However, their postseason aspirations came to a halt in the Wild Card round. That's where they were decisively beaten 32-12 by the Houston Texans. The loss highlighted offensive inconsistency and defensive breakdowns. With multiple key areas needing improvement, the Chargers must now turn their focus to the 2025 NFL free agency period. Here's a look at some of the top free agency targets the Chargers should consider following their playoff exit.

Disheartening Finish

As the Chargers' 2025 offseason begins, the team begins to shift its focus to the offseason. This marks the second year under the leadership of Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh. They’ll have more resources at their disposal compared to the previous year.

One of the team’s top priorities during the offseason will be strengthening the interior of their offensive line. Harbaugh, known for his powerful rushing offenses, has yet to see the same success in Los Angeles. Sure, the Chargers' running game improved from the previous year. However, it still ranked just 17th in the league in rushing yards per game (110.7). Recall that Harbaugh’s last stint in San Francisco saw his teams finish second in that category over four seasons. The Chargers’ rushing attack has struggled to get going due to inconsistent blocking from the interior line. They will need to fix that.

Take note that the Chargers are in a strong financial position with about $74 million in cap space. That's the eighth-highest in the NFL. This gives them the flexibility to target big names in free agency, and there are a few standout options that could make an immediate impact. As such, Los Angeles is poised to address crucial needs this offseason. Given Harbaugh’s ability to coach a team with significant roster gaps, Chargers fans have reason to be optimistic. The team is in a prime position to improve and continue building toward a championship.

Here we'll look at the Los Angeles Chargers 2025 NFL free agency targets after their playoff loss vs. the Houston Texans.

Big-Play Threat

Yes, Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnson form an exciting duo at wide receiver. Still, the Los Angeles Chargers need more firepower at the position. This makes Tee Higgins a logical target when free agency opens in March.

Although Higgins was consistently available in his first three seasons, back-to-back injuries in contract years have raised concerns. However, when healthy, Higgins has demonstrated his ability to produce at an elite level. He shold be one of the top targets on the market again in 2025. Adding Higgins to the Chargers' receiving corps would give Justin Herbert a true playmaking weapon to complement the existing talent. It would also help take the pressure off Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

Pass-Rushing Help

The Chargers’ pass rush has been strong thanks to Tuli Tuipulotu and Khalil Mack. However, the team is in need of another defensive end who can consistently disrupt opposing quarterbacks. Mack, though still effective, may not return. The 34-year-old signed a one-year, $19.2 million deal last offseason. Sure, the Chargers have the cap space to bring him back. That said, it’s possible they may move on. This is especially considering his age and the fact that he took a pay cut to stay in Los Angeles.

Josh Sweat could serve as a solid replacement for Mack. The Philadelphia Eagles defensive end signed a three-year, $40 million contract in 2021. He posted 11 sacks in 2022, though he saw a slight dip with 8 sacks in 2024. Yes, Mack’s impact in the run game has been more significant. However, his pass-rushing ability would replicate much of Mack’s production, potentially at a cheaper price. Sweat’s current contract is $6 million cheaper than Mack’s. We expect his market value to fall within the Chargers’ budget.

Re-sign Priority

One of the biggest concerns for the Chargers' defense in recent years has been the secondary. Afte their playoff loss to the Texans, it’s clear that upgrades are necessary. This makes retaining cornerback Elijah Molden a top priority.

Molden was a crucial piece in the Chargers' defensive turnaround before a broken leg ended his season in Week 17. He ranked second among defensive backs in tackles (72) and interceptions (three). Molden’s versatility allowed defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to move star safety Derwin James Jr to nickel. This allowed James to play at an All-Pro level and record a career-high 5.5 sacks. Losing Molden would be a significant blow to the Chargers’ defensive plans. They just cannot afford to let him slip away.

Reinforcing the Offensive Line

A major hurdle for the Chargers in 2024 was protecting Justin Herbert. The offensive line showed inconsistency at times. This led to pressure that disrupted the passing game. To address this, the Chargers should target Mekhi Becton. He is a talented tackle from the New York Jets. Becton’s elite size and athleticism make him a formidable presence. When healthy, though, he has the ability to dominate defensive linemen.

Remember that Becton has worked with Eagles offensive line guru Jeff Stoutland. Becton's versatility across the line would be a valuable asset. The Chargers need to solidify their offensive line to keep Herbert protected and ensure the success of their offense in 2025. Becton could be the answer to addressing that need.

A Path Forward for the Chargers

After their disappointing playoff loss to the Texans, the Chargers have a clear path forward in free agency. By targeting players like Tee Higgins, Josh Sweat, Elijah Molden, and Mekhi Becton, they can address key weaknesses and set themselves up for a deeper playoff run in 2025. These additions would significantly enhance both the offense and defense, providing Justin Herbert with the tools he needs to lead the team to a Super Bowl. It’s time for the Chargers to make the right moves, and with these strategic acquisitions, they have a real shot at breaking through and claiming the elusive championship that’s been just out of reach.