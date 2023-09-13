Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is not expected to be at practice on Wednesday for multiple reasons, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Austin Ekeler's agent Cameron Weiss died after a long battle with cancer on Sunday, and the funeral is scheduled for today, according to Rapoport. He had a close relationship with Cameron Weiss and is expected to be in attendance for that.

Rapoport also reported that he did not get the sense that Ekeler would have practiced for the Chargers today anyway due to the ankle injury he suffered against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He said that the Chargers will evaluate where Ekeler is on Thursday with his ankle injury from the Dolphins game, and that he played through an ankle injury in 2022 that was somewhat similar.

From The Insiders on NFL+: Austin Ekeler, with a heavy heart, likely won't practice today. As for on-the-field, he's dealing with an ankle injury that'll be evaluated on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/eXMy5MNQCE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2023

We will have a better sense of whether or not Ekeler will play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans on the road.

The Chargers' offense showed a lot against the Dolphins, despite the loss. The Dolphins outscored them and won 36-34, but the Chargers should be a dangerous offense for the majority of the season. With the way the Titans looked on offense last week against the New Orleans Saints, this could be a good chance for the Chargers to get their first win of the season.

It will be worth monitoring Ekeler's practice status on Thursday and Friday. It could be telling about the severity of his ankle injury in comparison to the one he dealt with in the 2022 season.