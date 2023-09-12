While their offense looked fine in Week 1, the Los Angeles Chargers defense was the complete opposite during their 36-34 home loss at the hands of Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins. Bolts head coach Brandon Staley knew even before the Dolphins game ended that there was still plenty of work to do in their defense, noting after the contest as well that apart from JC Jackson, everyone on the stop unit has to show improvement going forward.

“We’re going to put the players out there who give us the best chance to win,” Staley said (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com).”What we see in practice and what we feel like gives us the best combination of players, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Jackson played in Week 1 coming off a patellar tendon tear injury he suffered in the 2022 season, and he looked out of sorts downfield, while Hill and the Dolphins racked up yards. The Chargers allowed Miami to record a total of 466 passing yards, with Hill accounting for 215 of those to go with two receiving touchdowns.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

“We also know that there is a progression and a ramp-up as he continues his return to play. He has proven that he can practice and practice consistently the whole way,” Staley said of Jackson. “Now, he has proven that he can play in a game against an outstanding team that is throwing the football. Now, we just have to keep building his confidence, rep by rep, and that is only going to come in time. Again, our entire group on defense needs to improve, not just J.C.”

Staley expects the Chargers to be much better defensively in Week 2 against a Tennessee Titans squad that coughed up only 15 points last Sunday.