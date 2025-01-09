The Los Angeles Chargers quickly reestablished themselves as a playoff team under Jim Harbaugh. This new version of the Bolts pivoted back to a physical identity that finishes off games. But the Chargers also reignited or sparked careers through the new head coach.

JK Dobbins added the bruising element Harbaugh envisioned. The running back proceeded to create new career-highs. Harbaugh then ignited the career of second-year wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who scored eight touchdowns. Even quarterback Justin Herbert witnessed new career-high marks in season victories (11) and lowered his interceptions to just three.

The Bolts have new momentum down in L.A. They've delivered their most regular season wins since 2018 — also the season of their last playoff win. Harbaugh has created renewed strengths in this return to the postseason. Plus in his own return to the NFL playoffs.

But the Chargers also have a fatal flow that will doom them in these 2025 playoffs. Especially when looking at the injury report leading into the Wild Card contest.

What is that flaw heading into the Houston Texans showdown? Time to take a dive.

Health and depth is the Chargers' fatal flaw

The Chargers got hit with a concerning update Thursday. Dobbins and Johnston are questionable heading into the Texans game.

That means the Bolts could be without their top running back and touchdown threat at wide receiver, respectively. Their health status positions Harbaugh and the Chargers to potentially alter their game plan in Houston.

Harbaugh scrapped a balanced attack to go with a physical, downhill approach. Dobbins turned into the perfect back for this approach. The 26-year-old gashed defenses with 905 rushing yards and nine touchdowns as the bell cow back for Harbaugh.

Dobbins' potential absence puts a heavier load on Herbert. Harbaugh may need to trust his QBs legs even more if Dobbins can't go. Yet the first-year L.A. head coach said in his first press conference how his job was to take pressure off the QB. Hence the move to bring in Dobbins.

Gus Edwards is officially positioned to earn an increased load. Edwards, though, averaged only 3.6 yards per carry and is clearly built for short-yardage purposes. The Chargers may need to turn to Ezekiel Elliott. The same Elliott still absorbing the offense after signing two days ago.

Meanwhile on the perimeter, no one on the Chargers' offense improved more vastly than the second-year wideout. He increased his 2023 reception mark by 17 catches while also leading the way with eight touchdowns. Johnston showed strong cohesion with Herbert — who spent the early part of his career trusting Pro Bowler Keenan Allen.

But Johnston leaves a massive hole in the air attack if he's unable to suit up. The Chargers already don't have their other veteran WR presence in Josh Palmer, who's out with a foot injury. A heavier dose of Ladd McConkey is imminent. The rookie stepped up to snatch 82 catches for 1,182 yards. McConkey finished second with seven touchdown catches.

McConkey, however, doesn't have much help if Johnston sits this game. The Chargers' backfield gets hindered if Dobbins can't play either. Their health and inability to play could leave the Bolts with a limited set of playmakers to counter Houston.