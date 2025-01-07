Scheduled to take on the Houston Texans in the first round of the NFL playoffs, the Los Angeles Chargers are signing running back Ezekiel Elliott after starting two games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, per Jordan Schultz on X.

“Breaking: Former #Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is signing with the #Chargers, sources tell @NFLonFOX,” Schultz wrote. “Zeke wanted a chance to compete for a Super Bowl and will add valuable experience to the Bolts' offense.”

Considering the timing of this move, it seemingly paints the picture for running back Gus Edwards, who left Week 17 against the New England Patriots early with an injury.

Along with the JK Dobbins' injury history, the addition of Elliott will surely help the Chargers navigate the playoffs.

