Wide receiver Quentin Johnston didn't live up to his first-round pick expectations as a rookie, blocked on the Los Angeles Chargers by Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. But with the Chargers going a different direction at WR heading into 2024, general manager Joe Horitz thinks it's Johnston's time to shine.
Los Angeles traded Allen to the Chicago Bears and released Mike Williams, who ended up signing with the New York Jets. From no higher than third in the pecking order to probable WR1, Johnston is expected to improve his game rapidly. Horitz is confident in Johnston's ability to do so and his role in Los Angeles' passing game, via team reporter Eric Smith.
“That's what a lot of rookie seasons look like,” Horitz said of Johnston. “But he flashes some really impressive traits and the good thing is when you're looking at your roster, you're looking at it all the time, you're watching film all the time.”
“Every time you put on the tape, you see the talent and I expect him to make the jump, Horitz continued. “I know we have the right coaches to help him make the jump. I feel good about the guys that are here.”
Johnston appeared in all 17 games as a rookie, starting 10 of them. However, he caught just 38 passes for 431 yards and two touchdowns. Still, Horitz has been impressed with Johnston's limited sample size. While he wasn't the one who drafted him to Los Angeles, he fully understands why the previous regime did.
Quentin Johnston becomes Justin Herbert's favorite WR
Not only are Williams and Allen gone, but running back Austin Ekeler signed with the Washington Commanders. All three made up the majority of Los Angeles' offense when healthy. Now, only Johnston and Josh Palmer remain.
But it wasn't long ago that Johnston was considered one of the better receiving prospects entering the NFL Draft. In his final year at TCU, he caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns. It helped put Johnston on the map as he earned his second straight first-team All-Big 12 nomination. Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, Johnston was ranked as the fourth-best receiver in the class by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.
At the time it was a luxury pick, with Allen and Williams roaming the grounds. But Johnston has suddenly become a necessity and an expecting leader in the receiving room. Palmer might have more experience with the team, but Johnston's draft pedigree points to stronger results in terms of earning the WR1 role.
Joe Horitz could look to the 2024 NFL Draft for more wide receiver talent. With the No. 5 overall pick in round one, some of the best WRs available will still be on the board. But even if the Chargers go that route, Horitz knows they have a receiver to build around in Johnston. He is expecting him to shake off the rookie rust and come back much stronger in 2024.