A key drop in a Chargers loss to the Packers last week fueled plenty of hatred toward Johnston. The rookie wideout is in good spirits though.

It hasn’t all gone according to plan for Quentin Johnston in his first NFL season but the Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver is embracing the challenges. The expectations that come naturally with a first-round selection can weigh on players and the circumstances they are thrust into may be unforgiving.

Though taken by the Chargers with the 21st overall pick, Johnston started the season fourth on the depth chart. He didn’t play more than 50 percent of offensive snaps until Week 4 and started only four games. It was easy to simply look at his numbers through six games – seven receptions for 64 yards – and say Johnston was having a bad year.

The Chargers have given him more opportunities lately though, as evidenced by his 13 receptions across the last four games, including his first NFL touchdown. With that comes more attention though and a key drop in a Chargers loss to the Green Bay Packers last week fueled plenty of hatred toward Johnston.

Despite the delayed breakout, Johnston is in good spirits.

“I feel like where I am right now is where I'm supposed to be on my journey,” Johnston said, via Kris Rhim. “Getting through this. Me just kind of figuring everything out. I'm not really worried about how I match over with everybody else right now because I know what I'm capable of, and I keep working at it every day until I get to that point.”

Comparisons are natural, and Johnston is not in the same echelon as his fellow rookie receivers. He'll get the chance to join them though as the Chargers deal with some injuries. Quentin Johnston is a first-round talent. Now he has to show it.