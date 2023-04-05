My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Austin Ekeler has turned himself into one of the most valuable duel-threat running backs in the NFL over the past few seasons, and he wants a new contract. But that’s something the Los Angeles Chargers don’t want to give Ekeler, so he requested a trade off of the team earlier this offseason. However, Ekeler has quickly realized that he could be forced into a situation he doesn’t want to be a part of.

Austin Ekeler’s “worst case scenario” amid Chargers trade request

Ekeler will be entering the final year of his four-year, $24.5 million contract with LA, and doesn’t have a ton of leverage as he seeks a trade off the Chargers. He will turn 28 next month, and running backs typically don’t get two big contracts in their career. Ekeler may be an exception considering his fantastic production, but he has realized that he may be forced to stick around with the Chargers for one more season in order to get what he wants.

“Look, I guess the worst-case scenario right now out of all of it, I’ll come back and I’ll have to play for the Chargers for a year and bet on myself and then be a free agent next year.” – Austin Ekeler, SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio

Will Austin Ekeler get the contract he’s looking for?

Ekeler requested a trade from LA right before the start of free agency, but there hasn’t been much movement from the Chargers, or any other team in the league, when it comes to finding a trade partner or a contract extension. Ekeler has been vocal on the whole matter, but it remains to be seen whether he will actually get what he wants. Chances are Ekeler will have to play out the 2023 season with LA like he mentions here before finding a new home in free agency next offseason.