As the Los Angeles Chargers gear up for their Week 3 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings and try to avoid an 0-3 start, they do so without their star running back Austin Ekeler.

Ekeler missed practice on Wednesday as he continues to nurse an ankle injury, according to Adam Schefter. He did not play last Sunday for the Chargers as LA went on to lose in overtime to the Tennessee Titans 27-24.

Ekeler himself said he is day-to-day or week-to-week, an indication that he may not be ready to suit up for Sunday's game. He did his usual Austin Ekeler things in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins. Ekeler rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown, adding four catches for 47 yards. The Chargers lost a shootout 36-34.

Ekeler missed just one game across the last two seasons and played all 17 last year. He led the league in total touchdowns in each of the last two seasons.

The Chargers are nearing must-win territory, and a game against the 0-2 Vikings might be the perfect spot to turn the season around. Going into it without Ekeler would certainly be a challenge but LA should have the offense to withstand another game without their marquee weapon.

Ekeler has a couple more days to get his ankle right but it's unlikely he takes the field on Sunday. The correct solution for the long-term future of the Chargers and Ekeler is to let him rest and heal. They'll want him back next week though or leaving him off injured reserve would be a waste.