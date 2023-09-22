The Los Angeles Chargers' injury issues are back in the 2023 season as running back Austin Ekeler missed the Week 2 game. Now, after missing practice this week, Ekeler is officially ruled out for the Week 3 contest against the Minnesota Vikings, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

'Chargers are listing RB Austin Ekeler as out for Sunday's game vs. Vikings.'

In Ekeler's absence, Joshua Kelley started against the Tennessee Titans and underwhelmed with just 39 yards on 13 carries. Elijah Dotson, a UDFA who made the roster, got four carries for six yards as the Chargers' rushing attack was nonexistent.

On top of that, linebacker Eric Kendricks, who joined the Chargers in the offseason, is also out against his former team.

Ekeler went back and forth with ongoing contract talks all season long and even asked to be traded, but nothing materialized. Then, the two sides agreed to a reworked deal in what looks to be his final season with the organization.

The Vikings-Chargers game in Week 3 features two surprising 0-2 teams and will surely be an offensive showing with Kirk Cousins, Justin Herbert, Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Keenan Allen, among others, likely to make an impact.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell already stated that it's unlikely that Cam Akers, who was acquired from the Rams, will play in Week 3, so it's the Alexander Mattison show once again.

When Ekeler is healthy there is no question he's one of the best running backs in the league. But, he's out again, and it looks like Joshua Kelley is in line to be the lead back.