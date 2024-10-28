Offensive linemen almost never get the credit they deserve but Los Angeles Chargers center Bradley Bozeman made headlines in Week 8. Bozeman was credited for defending Justin Herbert from a late hit by Saints defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd.

After Shepherd questionably held onto Herbert's leg well after the quarterback got rid of the ball, Bozeman launched himself into the tackle to get him off. Bozeman was praised for his efforts in protecting Herbert by his teammates and coaches after the game.

“It was probably one of the dirtier plays I've ever seen,” Bozeman said post-game to ESPN. “You protect your quarterback no matter what. And I think any of our offensive linemen that was in my position would've done the same thing.”

Most of social media agreed with Bozeman that the play from Shepherd should be deemed as “dirty.” While the initial hit was clean as Herbert was releasing the ball, the 31-year-old clung onto his calf and twisted him to the ground. Herbert was luckily not injured on the play.

After spending his first six years with the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers, Bozeman signed a one-year deal with the Chargers in the 2024 offseason. He has started every game he has been available for since his second year in the league.

Chargers move above .500 with Week 8 win

The play between Bozeman and Shepherd made the headlines from the game but the Chargers ultimately came out on top. In a one-sided rout, Los Angeles dominated the game from start to finish, winning 26-8.

Without Derek Carr for the third straight game, the Saints struggled to move the ball on offense. Spencer Rattler was given another start but replaced by Jake Haener in the third quarter, who was not much better. Rattler ended the game with just 156 passing yards with Haener putting up 122. New Orleans did not record a touchdown in the game and got all of their points from two field goals and a safety in the first quarter.

The Chargers' defense shined in the game but their offense was equally as efficient, particularly through the air. Rookie Ladd McConkey burned the Saints' secondary, catching all six of his targets for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Herbert accounted for 328 yards of total offense with J.K. Dobbins adding 57 yards and a score on the ground.