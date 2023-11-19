Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said he will keep calling defensive plays for the team after the loss to the Packers.

The Los Angeles Chargers fell to 4-6 after a 23-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers, and Brandon Staley came out with a fiery statement when asked if he would continue to call plays for the Chargers defense.

“So you can stop asking that question, okay?” Brandon Staley said, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. “I'm going to be calling the defenses? Okay? So we're clear? So you don't have to ask that again.”

A frustrated Brandon Staley on if he'll continue to call the #Chargers defense: “You can stop asking that question. I’m going to be calling the defenses, okay? So we’re clear? So you don’t have to ask that again."pic.twitter.com/6E2ySnEIrk — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 19, 2023

The Chargers desperately needed this game to stay in the race for a wild card spot in the AFC, so this loss to the Packers is a gut punch. The Chargers defense was not necessarily bad, but the team did have a 20-16 lead before Jordan Love hit Romeo Doubs for a go-ahead touchdown with 2:33 left in the game.

There was still an opportunity for the Chargers to win, as Justin Herbert threw a pass to Quentin Johnston that was dropped. The Justin Herbert pass that was dropped by Quentin Johnston was a potential touchdown, and would have at least had the Chargers in range for a game-tying field goal. Instead, the Chargers were eventually stopped on fourth down to end the game.

The Chargers have alternated two losses and two wins this year, so they are now two games under .500 for the third time. It will not get any easier for Staley's group next week against the Baltimore Ravens.

If it was not clear enough, Staley will be calling plays on defense next week and seemingly for the rest of the season. It will be interesting to see if his play calling can help the team succeed in a huge game against the Ravens next week. A win would set the Chargers up with a chance to get back to .500 with a win over the New England Patriots.