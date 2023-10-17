Dallas Cowboys fans will sleep with smiles on their faces after Dak Prescott and company eked out a 20-17 victory on the road against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers Monday night. But before they hit the sack, Dallas supporters and NFL fans in general got busy reacting to the game on X (formerly Twitter).

“The Cowboys and Chargers are the exact same team in my opinion. Both are very good and very bad, and it flip flops every week, every game, every quarter, every drive, every single play,” posted @BrandonPerna.

Despite a seemingly flimsy pass protection, Dak Prescott was able to take care of business from under center. Prescott finished the game with 272 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions while getting sacked five times for a loss of 26 yards.

“Dak is so much better than Herbert,” opined X user @Draftdayy.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb came up huge downfield for the Cowboys as well, pacing all players with 117 receiving yards on seven catches and seven receptions. But it was Dallas' defense that can be viewed as the biggest hero for the Cowboys versus the Chargers. The back-to-back sack and interception by Micah Parsons and Stephon Gilmore near the end of regulation sealed the deal for Dallas, which held Los Angeles down to only 272 total yards and just 5-for-14 on third downs.

“How on earth did ekeler only get 25 rushing yards on defense… Is Dallas Defense that good??” said @RoaringHammy.

The win over the Chargers has the Cowboys feeling high heading into a bye in Week 7. They will fly back home to Arlington to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8.

