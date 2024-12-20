When the biggest highlight from a game comes from the kicker, it is usually due to a game-winning field goal. That was not the case on Thursday night as Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker stole the show with a 57-yard free-kick at the end of the first half against the Denver Broncos.

But while the bizarre moment took everyone else by surprise, it was just another day in the office for the Jim Harbaugh-led Chargers. Dicker explained after the game that it was just another play for his team that they had practiced for all year long.

“‘Beep' [assistant special teams coach Chris Gould] just ran over to me to let me know [that we were attempting the kick],” Dicker said postgame, via the Chargers' YouTube channel. “Looking over at their sideline was funny. They were confused what was going on. We talk about it every week, so it was a normal thing for us. But it’s funny to watch.”

Since entering the league in 2022, Dicker has been widely recognized as one of the most accurate kickers. His career field goal accuracy of 94.3 percent is among the top active kickers, and he has never finished a season with a hit rate below 93.9 percent. His 93.9 percent field goal rate in 2024 is second in the NFL behind the Tennessee Titans' Nick Folk.

The free-kick attempt was only one of a handful of plays on which Harbaugh was complimented for his in-game management. The first-year head coach also received unanimous praise for his play-calling at the end of the game to run out the clock and give his team a 34-27 victory.

How the Chargers executed Cameron Dicker's rare free kick

A series of wild events to end the half made the free-kick attempt possible. Justin Herbert's interception with 43 seconds remaining signaled the end of the quarter, but a quick three-and-out from the Broncos led to Harbaugh calling a timeout with eight seconds on the clock to force a punt. An ensuing fair catch interference penalty on Denver gunner Tremon Smith put the Chargers into field goal range, allowing Dicker to attempt the rare feat.

The play was so rare that most of the NFL fanbase was not even aware of what had happened. The free kick is only permitted on the play immediately following a fair catch. In such a scenario, league rules allow the receiving team to then attempt a free kick with no defenders around the kicker. Instead of looking like a traditional field goal attempt, players line up for a free kick as if it were a kickoff.

The 57-yard free kick was Dicker's ninth field goal in 2024 of over 50 yards. He ended the game with eight points and extended his streak of games with at least one made field goal to seven.