The Los Angeles Chargers have claimed former Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers, according to a Tuesday tweet from NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport.

“#Falcons S Jaylin Hawkins was claimed by the #Chargers, source said,” Rapoport wrote. “They were not alone in putting in a claim.”

Hawkins, a former fourth-round selection out of California, has played in 48 NFL games and started in 22 since the Falcons selected him with the 134th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The four-year Falcon has played in six games for Atlanta during the 2023 season, garnering three total tackles in matchups against the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars. He recorded 124 tackles, 68 solo tackles, two quarterback hits, one tackle for loss, four interceptions and nine pass deflections during his NFL career.

The Chargers claimed former Denver Broncos cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers earlier this month. The former Wake Forest cornerback has suited up for four games and started in one this season. He recorded a total of eight combined tackles in games against the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins. Bassey joined a roster that features cornerbacks Michael Davis and Asante Samuel Jr. Davis leads the Chargers in pass deflections with five while taking second place on the roster with 29 total tackles. Samuel added three pass deflections and one interception during the five games he has played in this season.

The Chargers have allowed just under 1,450 passing yards during the 2023 NFL season, according to NFL.com. The figure put them behind the Dolphins, Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles for 25th place in the league. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ended a 20-17 Dallas win over Los Angeles on Monday with 272 passing yards and one passing touchdown.

The Chargers will kick off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 22. The game will be broadcast on CBS.