The Los Angeles Chargers' playoff hopes came to an abrupt end on Saturday as they suffered a 32-12 loss to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card round. After the game, first-year Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh acknowledged the dominance of the Texans, saying, “They were the better team today. All respect to them,” via Thuc Nhi Nguyen on X, formerly Twitter.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert endured one of the worst performances of his career at the most inopportune time. Known for his efficiency and composure, Herbert threw a career-high four interceptions against a stifling Texans defense led by All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and safety Eric Murray. Herbert, who threw just three interceptions in the entire regular season, struggled to find his rhythm, finishing with 242 passing yards, one touchdown, and a passer rating of 40.9.

Herbert’s costly mistakes included a 38-yard pick-six by Murray in the third quarter that extended Houston’s lead to 20-6. Another interception, caused by a tipped pass off tight end Will Dissly’s hands, was picked off by Stingley, sealing the game for the Texans.

Jim Harbaugh's Chargers eliminated in the Wild Card after an abysmal performance from Justin Herber

The Texans' defense was the star of the day, neutralizing the Chargers’ offensive weapons and consistently pressuring Herbert. Stingley, Kamari Lassiter, and Murray each snagged interceptions, while the pass rush recorded four sacks. Despite Houston’s offense experiencing its own struggles, the defense provided a much-needed boost to secure the victory.

C.J. Stroud, Houston’s second-year quarterback, contributed with 282 passing yards and a touchdown. Stroud connected with Nico Collins for a 13-yard touchdown late in the first half to give the Texans a lead they never relinquished. Joe Mixon added 106 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Collins posted seven catches for 122 yards.

The Chargers’ struggles in key moments continued to haunt them. Despite an early 6-0 lead, Los Angeles was unable to capitalize on turnovers or sustain drives. The blocked extra point in the fourth quarter, which Houston returned for two points, epitomized the team’s miscues.

Harbaugh, who led the Chargers back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018, expressed disappointment in the result but praised his team’s resilience. “We’ve had a lot of growth this season, but today was not our best,” Harbaugh said in his postgame press conference.

For the Texans, the win marked their second consecutive Wild Card victory and showcased a defense capable of making a deep postseason run. Meanwhile, the Chargers are left to reevaluate after another premature playoff exit, searching for answers on how to turn regular-season success into postseason victories.