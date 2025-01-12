Entering Wild Card Weekend against the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had the type of performance that fans won't forget for a long, long time. In fact, it was such a bad performance that he surpassed a milestone he didn't even reach across the Chargers' 17-game regular season, per Ari Meirov on X.

“Justin Herbert threw more interceptions today (4) than he had the entire regular season (3),” Meirov wrote. “Bonkers.”

However, Meirov wasn't the only one digging up stats on Herbert's pitiful Wild Card performance. Well-known social media statistician Jay Cuda joined the fun, highlighting how poorly Herbert played in the Chargers' first playoff game under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

“justin herbert interceptions thrown, by year,” Cuda wrote, displaying his famous high-effort graphic design work.

Although Herbert's performance deserved criticism, the Texans' defense deserves their flowers, too.

Texans defense forces ugly Wild Card performance from Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Throughout their Wild Card matchup on Saturday, the Texans forced four sacks on Herbert, reaching him a total of nine times.

Along with a ferocious pass rush, the Texans' secondary was lights out, defending 11 passes and intercepting four of them.

Although Herbert could've been playing a bit banged up following an ankle injury suffered late into the regular season, that doesn't justify four interceptions.

Considering the consequences of losing this game, NFL fans likely won't let Herbert live this one down anytime soon.

Throughout his five years in the NFL, Herbert's familiar with interceptions. Through his first three seasons, he threw 35 interceptions, cleaning up his game over the last two seasons.

However, Herbert had the cleanest season of his career in 2024, throwing just three interceptions over the 17-game regular season.

But, in the Chargers' first game of the 2025 calendar year, Herbert reverted to his old ways, throwing four interceptions against a ferocious Texans defense.

With the Texans riding high after their dominant victory over the Chargers to kick off Wild Card Weekend, Herbert could be in for a long offseason.