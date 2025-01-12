The Los Angeles Chargers' season ended in devastating fashion on Saturday, when they lost 32-12 to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card round at NRG Stadium. Justin Herbert, the team's star quarterback, shouldered the blame for the defeat, saying, “I let the team down,” via Thuc Nhi Nguyen on X, formerly Twitter.

Herbert's sentiment came after his worst game of the season. The quarterback, who threw just three interceptions throughout the regular season, threw a career-high four picks against Houston. It was the first time Herbert had ever thrown an interception returned for a touchdown in his career, as Texans safety Eric Murray capitalized on a costly mistake late in the third quarter.

Herbert finished the game completing only 14 of 32 passes for 242 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions, posting a dismal passer rating of 40.9. Despite these struggles, he connected with rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey for an 86-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 11 points. However, even that moment was marred by further misfortune as kicker Cameron Dicker’s extra-point attempt was blocked and returned for two points by D’Angelo Ross, extending Houston's lead.

Chargers season comes to an end after disastrous performance from Justin Herbert

The Chargers entered the game hopeful after a strong finish to the regular season under first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh. However, a Houston defense led by All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who recorded two interceptions, proved too much for Herbert and the Chargers' offense to handle.

The Texans' offense, led by second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud, overcame a shaky start. Stroud fumbled on Houston's first offensive play, leading to an early 6-0 deficit, but he rebounded with a composed performance, finishing with 282 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. His 13-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins late in the first half gave Houston a 10-6 lead at halftime, and the Texans never looked back.

Stroud also turned a botched snap into a 34-yard completion to Xavier Hutchinson, showcasing his poise under pressure. Running back Joe Mixon added 106 rushing yards and a touchdown to seal Houston's victory.

After finishing the regular season strong, the Chargers hoped to make a deeper playoff run, but their campaign ended in familiar disappointment. Herbert's four-interception performance drew criticism, and the team's inability to adapt against a surging Texans squad highlighted underlying issues.

As the Chargers head into the offseason, Herbert's postgame words will resonate: “I let the team down.” The organization now faces tough questions about how to turn regular-season promise into postseason success.