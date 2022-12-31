By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James was fined $25,462 USD for the high hit he laid on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin on Monday night during the team’s 20-3 win, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The hit put both players in the concussion protocol and earned James an ejection from the game.

According to the NFL’s schedule of violations, James was fined for the “use of helmet/spearing/launching.” It is one of the largest fines the NFL has handed out this season.

The Chargers safety put his helmet on the side of Dulin’s helmet during the team’s Week 16 clash, immediately drawing an ejection which Colts coach Jeff Saturday said was warranted.

“It was right in front of me, and it definitely deserved an ejection,” Saturday said after the game. “You can’t launch into a guy’s head, especially a guy who’s turned the other way and unprotected.”

Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley initially tried to mount a defense of James in the immediate aftermath of the game, blaming both the Colts and quarterback Nick Foles for putting Dulin in that position. James did have time to lower his target area and hit Dulin’s body.

“It’s a play where they obviously laid the guy out in a tough position, which is their fault, not ours, and Derwin made an aggressive play,” Staley said afterwards. “I’ve seen him make a lot of tackles on plays just like that, and I know that his target was not above the neck. I know that.”

Clearly the NFL did not agree with Staley’s assessment of the penalty, leading to the hefty fine, albeit not a suspension, for Derwin James.