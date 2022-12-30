By Dan Fappiano · 4 min read

The Indianapolis Colts Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants will be more about pride than actual results. Still, Indianapolis has an opportunity to play spoiler ahead of the Colts-Giants game. With that in mind, let’s get into our Colts Week 17 predictions.

Indianapolis has seen their season fall apart. They currently have a record of 4-10-1 and have lost their last five games. The Jeff Saturday experiment appears to be over for the Colts.

The Giants, on the other hand, currently sport an 8-6-1 record. If New York beats Indianapolis, they’ll clinch a playoff spot.

While the Giants are in a must-win position, the Colts won’t simply roll over. They have struggled mightily in the second half, but they have still put up a fight. They’ll be looking to end the year strong as they look to re-tool for next season.

The Colts will roll into New York, looking to dash the Giants playoff hopes. With that in mind, let’s get into our Colts Week 17 predictions.

3. Nick Foles will throw two first half interceptions

When the Colts’ season started, not many expected Nick Foles to end the year as the team’s starting quarterback. However, after the Matt Ryan experiment failed, Foles is poised to man the pocket for Indianapolis for the remainder of the season.

But while he has a great opportunity, it doesn’t mean Foles will flourish. Foles started for the Colts in their Week 20-3 Week 16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He completed 17-of-29 passes for 143 yards and three interceptions.

Expect Foles’ turnover-happy ways to continue in Week 17.

The Giants have actually been one of the worst teams in the NFL when it comes to intercepting passes. Their four total rank tied for dead last with the New Orleans Saints. However, New York is desperate to win this game and Foles has shown he has a knack for throwing interception.

The Giants will want to attack early in the first half. Perhaps they become more aggressive on defense as they look to throw turnovers. If New York can get Foles under pressure, he is sure to cough up a couple picks.

Foles never expected to be the Colts starting quarterback. He isn’t the reason for Indianapolis’ struggles. But he isn’t the future at quarterback either. He’ll prove why against the Giants.

2. Indianapolis quarterback Sam Ehlinger will start the second half

With Foles having such a rough first half, the Colts will have no choice but to turn to Ehlinger to begin the second. Beyond the box score, Indianapolis needs to evaluate what they have in Ehlinger.

The Colts drafted Ehlinger in the sixth round of the NFL. He has appeared in five total NFL games, starting two of them. He holds a career 0-2 record while completing 61.5% of his passes for 304 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

Ehlinger has not been great during his brief NFL career. But at least he has the potential to maybe be the team’s QB of the future. He is just 24 years old and is under team control through 2024. Ehlinger was also a star during his time at Texas, showing that maybe there is a bright future for the young gunslinger.

Foles, on the other hand, is 33-years-old. While he is a former Super Bowl MVP, he is on the down turn of his career. The Colts have already given up on Ryan.

It’s likely Indianapolis finds their next QB through the draft. But maybe it could still be Ehlinger. After Foles struggles to begin Week 17, Ehlinger will end the game as the Colts quarterback and will then go on to start Indianapolis’ final game in Week 18.

1. Colts put up a strong fight, but still lose by two scores

The Colts actually have one of the better defenses in the NFL. They rank 11th overall in total defense, allowing just 328.3 yards per game. The Giants’ offense has been mediocre, ranking 20th in the league, averaging 333.2 YPG.

However, this is just too big of a game for New York to lose. Defeating Indianapolis secures their first playoff berth since 2017. Especially playing at home, they will be jacked up and will do anything to come away with a victory.

The Colts’ defense will keep it close. They will make it relatively hard for the Giants to score.

However, New York will ultimately be too much for Indianapolis to handle. While the Colts’ defense will force it from being a true blowout, the Giants will punch their postseason ticket by defeating the Colts by two scores.