By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Chargers have endured a mediocre 2022 season. Inconsistency has plagued them throughout the campaign, as they were recently defeated 27-20 by the Las Vegas Raiders. Safety Derwin James made a brutally honest statement following the loss, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk.

“We gotta keep playing,” James said, via the Los Angeles Times. “There’s more games to be played. Prime time next week. We gotta come out [with a] sense of urgency. Each game from here on out, we can’t lose anymore. We gotta win out.”

The Chargers are sitting in second place in the AFC West. But they likely will not be able to catch the 9-3 Kansas City Chiefs in the division. However, a Wild Card berth is not out of the question. But they need to find a way to develop consistency moving forward. And as James said, winning out would certainly not hurt matters.

It should be noted that the Raiders are playing an impressive brand of football at the moment. They have now won 3 games in a row following an abysmal start to the 2022 campaign. Star wide receiver Davante Adams is finding his footing in Las Vegas alongside Derek Carr as well. Nevertheless, this defeat was still a disappointing one for the Chargers.

LA’s schedule only gets more difficult from here. They will face the Miami Dolphins next week and the Tennessee Titans the week after. But if they can get the job done in those 2 contests, the Chargers’ will finish the year with winnable matchups against the Colts, Rams, and Broncos.