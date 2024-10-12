Before the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Denver Broncos, they received some less-than-flattering news about running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter on X, he said, “Chargers placed running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., on injured reserve, sidelining each for a minimum of four games.” After the Chargers went on a bye week, they endured consecutive losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, not only Edwards and Samuel Jr. are plagued with the injury bug. At the beginning of the year, quarterback Justin Herbert had a high-ankle sprain from which he's still recovering. Also, safety Derwin James is set to come back after serving a two-game suspension from the NFL regarding safety violations. Despite the carousel of players in and out of the lineup, Edwards and Samuel's absence is more significant.

Gus Edwards and Asante Samuel Jr. injuries prove Chargers' resiliency

Edwards is one part of the two-man backfield between him and JK Dobbins. His production took a massive dip after having 29 carries for 85 yards in the first two games. He had 28 rushing yards combined against the Steelers and the Chiefs. While those two have stout defenses, Edwards is a bruising tailback and can wear out defenses with his physicality.

Despite this, Dobbins has taken on a bulk of the work even with Edwards being the bruiser. He's had over 10 carries in every single game, with his highest being 17 against the Carolina Panthers. The ability to effectively get big-chunk yards and score has paid dividends.

On the other side of the ball, the Chargers have excelled. They allow the fewest points per game (12.5) in the league. Samuel Jr. has been a big part of that, with having two pass deflections on the season. He's also started all four games at the cornerback position for Los Angeles. Along with Samuel Jr, both Kristian Fulton and Elijah Molden have each had one interception on the season. Also, Fulton has three pass deflections and has made his mark as a legit ballhawk.

The young Chargers secondary will lose an experienced player for four games. Offensively, head coach Jim Harbaugh will lose one-half of his two-headed monster in the backfield. Regardless of that, they will be without two of their key pieces on both sides of the ball. Fortunately, though, they're squaring off against the Broncos' rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who is prone to making some mistakes.