ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Broncos prediction and pick. The Chargers were on a bye last week but needed to bounce back after losing two straight. The Broncos have gotten red-hot and enter this game on a three-game winning streak.

The Chargers started the season undefeated but have struggled recently. They are 2-2 and are coming off a bye after losing to the Chiefs. They have wins against the Raiders and the Panthers but have lost to the Steelers and the Chiefs. The Chargers have the toughness that will keep them in most games this season, thanks to their new head coach, Jim Harbaugh, and their rebound starts this week against the Broncos.

The Broncos started the season slowly but have since won three straight games to get to 3-2. They lost to the Seahawks and the Steelers but have wins against the Buccaneers, Jets, and Raiders. The Broncos have flipped the script on toughness in their own right. The key is also the combination of Sean Payton and Bo Nix, who seem to be turning the corner early this season after facing questions heading into the year.

Here are the Chargers-Broncos NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chargers-Broncos Odds

Los Angeles Chargers: -3 (+100)

Moneyline: -154

Denver Broncos: +3 (-122)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 35.5 (-110)

Under: 35.5 (-110)

How to Watch Chargers vs. Broncos

Time: 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Chargers desperately need to right the ship after two straight losses before their bye week. Their offense has been inconsistent and is struggling to score, averaging 17 points per game, which is 28th in the NFL. They are also 29th in total yards per game at 263.8 yards per game. However, they have excelled with the running game, averaging 127.8 yards per game. J.K. Dobbins has been great, with 342 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 56 carries. Through the air, Justin Herbert has 574 passing yards, five touchdowns, and one interception, with a 64.8% completion percentage. The receiving corps has also struggled too.

Conversely, the Chargers' defense has been great this season. They are fifth in total defense, allowing 282.5 total yards per game. They are 10th against the pass, allowing 188.5 yards through the air. They are also sixth against the ground game, allowing 94 yards per game. Finally, the Chargers are first in scoring defense, allowing 12.5 points per game. This defense is littered with playmakers like Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack in the front seven, and then Derwin James Jr. is the leader in the secondary. This defense has a great matchup against rookie quarterback Bo Nix, and the Broncos offense has looked inconsistent.

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Denver Broncos have bounced back after starting 0-2 and have won three straight since. On offense, they are struggling, averaging 270.6 yards per game and scoring 19.2 points per game. The offense has pieces, but they need more out of Bo Nix at quarterback. He has 866 passing yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions with a 61.8% completion percentage. Javonte Williams has been okay at best in the backfield, with 190 rushing yards on 53 carries. The receivers have not been that good, but Courtland Sutton is the standout with 17 receptions, 224 receiving yards, and one touchdown.

The Broncos are great on defense this season. They are third in yards allowed at 271.2 per game. The run defense is the difference, and they allow 111.4 yards per game on the ground. They are also second in scoring defense, allowing 14.6 points per game. The defense starts and ends with Pat Surtain III in the secondary. He is the best player on this defense and a difference-maker. The Broncos need to focus on stopping the run in this matchup, and they have the talent to do it.

Final Chargers-Broncos Prediction & Pick

The Chargers are the pick in this game. The Broncos are playing well and have been surprised recently. The Chargers play similarly to the Broncos, but they just do it better. The difference is the Chargers' physicality. Expect this to be a close game, but the Chargers win and cover close on the road.

Final Chargers-Broncos Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Chargers -3 (+100)