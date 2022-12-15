By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has been one of the best players in football this season, but that hasn’t been reflected in early Pro Bowl voting. Despite his monster year, Ekeler is seemingly getting overlooked in favor of some other big-name running backs, such as Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb. In order to combat ‘Big NFL,’ the Chargers released a hilarious campaign video for Ekeler, urging fans to get out and vote him into the Pro Bowl.

Big NFL doesn’t want you to see this. We cannot stand idly by. RETWEET now to #ProBowlVote for @AustinEkeler. pic.twitter.com/y5a7BSfpjJ — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 15, 2022

The Chargers want their fans to vote for the common man in Ekeler, who doesn’t come from a big, flashy school and doesn’t have the draft pedigree as some of his competitors. Ekeler attended college at Western Colorado and went undrafted in the NFL Draft. Despite that, he’s made quite the career for himself, and continues to play a critical role for the Chargers on a weekly basis.

“A vote for Austin is a vote for the working class,” said the narrator of the video. “He’s not afraid to get his hands dirty. He’s been in the trenches. Austin Ekeler is used to reaching across party lines.”

The Chargers’ hilarious campaign to get Ekeler into the Pro Bowl will hopefully yield some results in voting. This season, Ekeler has scored eight rushing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns while racking up 1,257 all-purpose yards as a versatile cog in the Chargers offense.

Now, with a Pro Bowl bid on the line, Ekeler is asking his fans to step up and help him get the nod.