Los Angeles Chargers defensive back JC Jackson has had a tumultuous start to his season. However, head coach Brandon Staley thinks Jackson and the Chargers are beginning to see eye-to-eye.

In fact, Staley expects Jackson to be active in Week 4, via PFT. Still, Staley said the decision on whether or not Jackson will start has yet to be made.

The Chargers surprisingly benched Jackson for their Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Jackson said he was confused over the decision. Staley shut that down and said that the decision was communicated clearly.

But with Week 3 now in the rearview mirror, both sides are looking to get past their blemish. Staley understands that Jackson is still a core part of Los Angeles' defense. Jackson – who recently found himself in legal trouble – seems to have gotten into Staley's good graces and understands his role on the team and organization.

Los Angeles has expected much more out of Jackson after they signed him to a five-year, $82.5 million contract in 2022. He appeared in five games that year before suffering a season-ending injury. Even before his off field issues, Jackson got benched that season as well.

But the cornerback is still a former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion. He has already come away with an interception and three passes defended this season. At the price they're paying him, having Jackson on the field is supposed to make the Chargers better.

Brandon Staley is hoping that idea comes true for the remainder of the season. Even if he doesn't start, JC Jackson appears back in the Chargers' plans for Week 4 and moving forward.