Brandon Staley knows how big of a contract JC Jackson signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. But, it remained a question in the minds of NFL fans why he was not able to play in their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. A lot of signs are now pointing toward a Week 4 return versus the Las Vegas Raiders. However, he still needs some clarity on the coaches' decision during Week 3, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

“I’m still kind of confused about why. I can’t put my opinion on it. It was a coach’s decision. It was above (me). I’m not in control. This is not my team,” JC Jackson said after not being played by Brandon Staley in the Chargers' game when they faced the Vikings.

There was a glaring contradiction in his previous statements where he claimed to know the reason, “It wasn’t a surprise. I kind of knew what was going on. I kind of knew what was up.” But, he does know that there is a lot of recovery to do. His recent statement on his injury revealed this, “I’m playing, so I want to say… “I’m not 100 percent and I’m doing what I can.”

The Chargers defender has been going through a lot recently. He has been suffering a knee injury since the middle of last season but played in their first two games. More than that, Jackson also failed to appear in court for a probation violation hearing. A warrant of arrest was laid in front of him which means legal trouble.

Will he be able to play against the Raiders?