The Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley surprisingly benched cornerback JC Jackson for the Chargers Week 3 game versus the Minnesota Vikings. The benching came after receivers for the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans torched him for over 100 yards in Weeks 1 and 2.

Jackson spoke on his benching after Sunday's win over the Vikings, saying, “I know what I can do. I know that I can help the team so it kind of frustrates me that I'm not starting and that coach has me sitting out, and I'm one of the best players on the team. I'm one of the best [defensive backs] that we have,” via NFL's Bridget Condon.

“I don't know, what else do they expect me to do?” Jackson said. “I told coach (Brandon Staley) what else do you expect me to do? I've been doing everything. I came back from my injury pretty fast. I've been putting in extra work after practice, even in meeting rooms. The DBs every Friday we all meet to do extra film and being a good teammate, so I don't know what it is. I'm still kind of confused and still don't have answers to why I'm getting treated like this.”

The decision to make JC Jackson a healthy scratch is also surprising since the Chargers signed him to a huge five-year, $82 million deal back in 2022. Jackson has not lived up to the shutdown corner Los Angeles thought he would be, and it's costing them heavily. While on the New England Patriots, Jackson put up 25 interceptions and 53 pass defenses, but has struggled with injuries and matching that level of play since joining Los Angeles.

The Chargers host the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend. It's unclear if Jackson will play, or be left off the active roster for a second straight week.