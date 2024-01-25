Coach Jim Harbaugh has some parting words for Michigan before heading to the Chargers.

A new dawn has arrived for the Los Angeles Chargers. They are getting an insanely talented head coach in Jim Harbaugh who just won the College Football Playoff National Championship with Michigan. He is now moving to a new chapter where success lies ahead of him and the Justin Herbert-led squad. Before he starts his campaign with LA, he did give some parting words to the Wolverines, via Chargers Communications.

“My love for Michigan, playing there and coming back to coach there, leaves a lasting impact. I'll always be a loyal Wolverine. I'm remarkably fortunate to have been afforded the privilege of coaching at places where life's journey has created strong personal connections for me,” Jim Harbaugh said about leaving the Wolverines.

It was not an easy road to the College Football Playoff National Championship. He had to face numerous allegations and endure sanctions from the NCAA. Harbaugh was also blasted by fellow head coaches as well as fans for allegedly stealing signs. Then, he had to face tough opponents in chess matches. It was not easy to retire Nick Saban after they won against Alabama. His mind also disrupted what looked like a good duo in Kalen DeBoer and Michael Penix Jr.

Jim Harbaugh is back with the Chargers

This all started with his journey from USD to Western Kentucky. Now, he is back with the Chargers after two long decades of being removed as their quarterback. All Harbaugh had for them was love.

“When I played for the Chargers, the Spanos family could not have been more gracious or more welcoming. Being back here feels like home, and it's great to see that those things haven't changed. The only job you start at the top is digging a hole, so we know we've got to earn our way. Be better today than yesterday. Be better tomorrow than today,” the new Chargers head coach declared.

He will now inherit a Chargers team that was at the bottom of the AFC West. However, their 29.4% winning percentage for the season does not do service to how talented the Justin Herbert-led squad is. With Coach Harbaugh running the show, things can only get better.