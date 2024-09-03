The Los Angeles Chargers have ushered in a new era for their franchise this offseason, as they hired Jim Harbaugh to come in and be their new head coach. While their roster is a bit dry in terms of talent, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, there's reason to believe that Harbaugh can help turn things around for the Chargers in his first season with the team.

Of course, it's worth noting that Harbaugh's past two stints as a head coach with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL and the Michigan Wolverines in the college football world have been filled with quite a bit of drama. Harbaugh is quite familiar with the narrative that drama follows him wherever he goes, but he recently shot that notion down as he prepares to officially kick off his stint with the Chargers.

“The narrative that I'm hard to get along with or whatever other narrative out there is, that's just people's narrative. Nobody's ever doubted where my heart is every single time: what's in the best interest of the team that I am on.” – Jim Harbaugh, ESPN

Jim Harbaugh looking for drama-free tenure with Chargers

Harbaugh has enjoyed a lot of success during his time on the sidelines as a coach, but it hasn't come without its fair share of drama. There were several reports during his time with the 49ers that there was a lot of internal friction surrounding those teams, and of course, he has been at the center of Michigan's sign-stealing scandal from their 2023 championship season.

With the Chargers, though, Harbaugh has a chance to change those narratives and start from scratch. There are several talented players on this team, such as Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack, and Joey Bosa who will be leading the way, but it will be up to Harbaugh to put all the pieces of the puzzle together like he did in his previous stops.

Chances are he won't experience immediate success with Los Angeles, but Harbaugh will be given some time to figure things out and get the Chargers back on track. And if he can keep himself away from drama, Los Angeles should be able to turn themselves back into a perennial playoff contender with their new veteran coach leading the way on the sidelines.