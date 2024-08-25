The Los Angeles Chargers were involved in a scary incident on Friday night when they found themselves stuck in a hotel elevator while in Dallas. Justin Herbert was one of the players who was involved, and Jim Harbaugh's take on the situation led to an interesting conspiracy theory being floated by Mike Florio.

In some rather odd comments, Harbaugh praised Herbert's leadership abilities after he was one of the guys stuck on the elevator, as it seemed like he was almost trying to make the situation be a positive development for the team. And after seeing what Harbaugh had to say, Florio openly wondered whether or not Harbaugh had some sort of involvement in the elevator getting stuck in order to create a crazy team-building scenario for the Chargers.

Was Jim Harbaugh actually the cause of the Chargers elevator incident?

Florio is obviously saying this in jest, but it is fair to wonder given Harbaugh's strange assessment of the situation. Rather than saying he was thankful that everyone managed to escape unscathed, he just came out and talked about Herbert. And after all, the guys on the elevator certainly had to work together to get themselves out of that situation.

However, it's safe to assume that Harbaugh did not, in fact, have anything to do with getting his team stuck in an elevator. While there are certainly some team-building and leadership aspects of getting out of a stuck elevator, the potential harm you could cause your team in this scenario outweighs any sort of gain you could possibly think of.

The Chargers will now be looking to put this incident behind them as they turn their attention towards the regular season. They picked up a 26-19 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in their preseason finale on Saturday night, and if they intend on putting together a strong body of work in 2024, they will need Herbert to step up and lead the team like he apparently did during this elevator snafu.

Harbaugh's comments are certainly a bit out there, and while Florio's comments will certainly give fans a laugh, there's clearly no reason to believe that Los Angeles' new head coach would try to sabotage his own team. Now that this is over, the Chargers will be hoping to avoid any more elevator related incidents throughout the remainder of the 2024 campaign.