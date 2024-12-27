The Los Angeles Chargers are currently in position of the AFC's sixth seed in the postseason. On Saturday, they will leave the warm confines of Southern California to head north. To the far Northeast to be precise. There, a matchup against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts awaits. Despite weather getting into the thirties, with possible rain on the horizon, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh isn't too worried about how the elements will affect his team.

Expand Tweet

“Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh on playing in cold Foxborough weather: ‘These guys are young, they’re healthy, and their heart pumps warm blood,'” posted Bolt Breakdowns' Alex Insdorf on X, formerly Twitter. “‘It pumps it from the arteries to the veins to the tributaries to the capillaries. Throughout their whole body. You just play ball. Now I might’ve gotten that in the wrong order there-as well documented, I’m not a doctor.'”

It is true: Harbaugh is indeed not a doctor. He's a very highly paid head football coach. He led the University of Michigan to their first national championship since 1998 last season. He's been coaching and playing in the cold on and off since the 1980s. However, the stigma of warm weather teams playing a late season cold weather game and faltering have been well documented. Even though his comments were made in jest, his team is on the verge of clinching a return to the postseason. Can they stay strong, fight off the elements and capture their ninth win of the season at Gillette Stadium?

Chargers look to clinch postseason berth

The Chargers are currently ahead of their divisional rivals, the Denver Broncos. They clinched the advantage after beating Denver at home 34-27 last week. Harbaugh's deep football knowledge was on full display when kicker Cameron Dicker hit a rare free kick right before halftime against their divisional rivals. It was a fun bit of football history for fans to see. That knowledge must now extend to getting past the Patriots Sunday.

The weather will likely play a factor. Cold and rain usually do. But the Chargers are more reliant on the run game than most offenses in today's NFL, and they will use that to control the clock. The Patriots still have rookie Drake Maye at quarterback. Although he's shown flashes as to why he was the third overall pick in the 2024 Draft, he's still just that: a rookie.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is one of the league's best signal callers. He's been an excellent fit for Harbaugh and the type of football he wants to bring to Los Angeles. Can the Bolts' throwback brand of football clinch their first playoff berth since 2022? That's what the head coach and his staff are hoping for.